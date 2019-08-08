El Paso Walmart Shooting: Young Girl of Deceased Parents Asks If She’s Next

Following the tragic shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart, a young girl whose parents were killed asked her family if she would be next. CNN reports that 5-year-old Skylin Jamrowski’s mother was killed in the shooting with her family at first unsure about her step-father. Eventually, it was discovered that he too had passed away after being shot, which prompted Skylin to wonder if the shooter would try to harm her as well.

“Is he going to come and shoot me?” Skylin asked her grandmother. The young girl’s parents, Jordan Anchondo and Andre Anchondo, died in the shooting while trying to protect their children. Skylin has a younger sister named Victoria, and a 2-month-old brother named Paul Gilbert. The baby survived because of his parents’ sacrifice.

“The shooter had aimed at Jordan. And Andre jumped in front of Jordan. And the shooter shot Andre, and the bullets went through Andre and hit Jordan,” said Misti Jamrowski, Jordan Anchondo’s mom.

Andre and Jordan were both Paul’s biological parents. Jordan was Skylin and Victoria’s biological mother, and Andre was their stepfather.

“The sad thing is, is that even with all of us … it’s Mom and Dad. We can’t replace Mom and Dad. It’s just something you can’t replace,” Paul Jamrowski, Jordan father, said through tears.

Thankfully, Skylin was not at Walmart with her family when the tragic incident occurred. She was at cheerleading practice. Her parents were shopping for supplies for her first day of kindergarten.

In the days since the tragic shooting, Skylin’s family has been incredibly protective of her, making sure to keep her close when they walk anywhere. While only 5 years old, Skylin has picked up on the cautiousness, and is curious about it.

“She’s like ‘Is it because of the bad guy, is he going to come too?’ ” her aunt, Leta Jamrowski, told CNN. “It’s sad because she just turned 5. For a 5-year-old to have to think that already is inhumane.”

Ultimately, the Jamrowski is a deeply committed to their faith, and even through the pain of their lost loved ones, they say that they do not hate the accused shooter.

“We forgive him. We honestly forgive him,” Misti said. “We pray for him. We hope that he finds God because God teaches you to be loving.”