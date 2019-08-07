El Paso Victims Respond to President Donald Trump’s Visit Ahead of His and First Lady Melania’s Arrival

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are on the way to visit with the El Paso, Texas shooting victims, and some of them are already reacting to the trip. CNN reached out to residents of the area, asking them the question, “Do you want President Trump here?“

Many of them answered very straightforward, with local musician Jim Ward saying, “I don’t, no.” Another resident, Marina Moncisvais, replied, “Absolutely not. It’s not the right time.” Dr. Sylvia Acosta told the outlet, “Personally, I think this community is hurting and I don’t think he’s done anything to help that.”

Lastly, El Paso Independent School District Superintendent Juan Cabrera offered, “I don’t know how he’s going to help. I don’t know what his desire to be here or what his actions are going to be but as a head of state, I do agree with the Mayor, if we get resources to support us so be it. But I don’t see how it’s going to help.”

The White House invited me to join @realDonaldTrump during his visit to El Paso. My response was clear. I requested a phone call with him today in order to share what I have now heard from many constituents, including some who are victims of Saturday’s attack. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

Many others took to social media to comment on Trump’s El Paso visit, with Presidential hopeful Julian Castro tweeting: “Hey [Donald Trump], your racism and bigotry do not belong in Texas — especially in a welcoming community like El Paso.”

“Time and time again, your words and actions only make things worse in a crisis,” Castro added. “Do us a favor and take an extra day on the golf course.”

I just caught up with @BetoORourke here in El Paso ahead of President Trump’s visit. He told me Trump “is trying to intimidate this community, make us afraid of one another … and we will not stand down.” pic.twitter.com/RnoN0ch9jZ — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) August 7, 2019

“Donald Trump should be banned from El Paso forever. He is the reason people were massacred in that Walmart. He’s fueling the destruction of America,” someone else said.

Notably, the El Paso Times newspaper also commented on Trump’s visit: “In El Paso, we won’t ever look at someone who is different with prejudice in our hearts. The hatred that came to us came from an outsider. It did not come from El Paso.”

The tragic mass shooting in El Paso claimed the lives of 20 people, with 27 more injured. The shooter was taken into police custody.

