El Paso Shooting: 21-Year-Old Suspect Patrick Crusius Likely to Face Capital Murder Charges

The El Paso, Texas Walmart shooting suspect could face capital charges following an investigation, officials said during a press conference late Saturday. Police have not confirmed the suspect’s name, but multiple reports have identified him as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas. The shooting left 20 people dead and at least 26 injured.

“Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to potential hate crime,” El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said during the press conference, reports KETK.

The FBI is also investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

If convicted on capital murder charges, the suspect could be sentenced to life in prison or face the death penalty in Texas.

The manifesto police referred to was posted on social media before the shooting and was shared on Twitter afterwards. The one seen on social media references the Christchurch mosque shooting in New Zealand on March 15, 2019. It also shows an interest in white nationalism.

Allen said a document was left behind at the scene.

During the press conference, officials confirmed that the suspect surrendered to police as they approached and no force was required when arresting him.

The identities of the victims were not released, but officials said the victims ranged in age from 2 to 82. At least two children were reportedly among the injured victims.

The shooting happened at a Walmart on a busy Saturday afternoon. Officials estimated that 1,000 to 3,000 people were inside the store, located next to the Cielo Vista Mall, at the time.

Allen said the scene will “be in play for a long period,” adding, “Unfortunately, the deceased will remain at the scene until the scene is processed properly for evidentiary purposes to be gathered for later prosecution,” reports CNN.

Thirteen victims were taken to University Medical Center of El Paso, where one of them died. Eleven victims were also taken to Del Sol Medical Center. At least two of the patients there are in a “life-threatening predicament,” Del Sol Medical Center Dr. Stephen Flaherty told CNN.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote on Twitter that three of the victims were Mexican citizens, reports CBS News. Mexican Consul General Mauricio Ibarra said six of the injured are Mexican citizens.

Following the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said local law enforcement was working with federal authorities to investigate.

“In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion,” Abbot wrote. “We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe.”

