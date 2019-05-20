Trending

Eiffel Tower Closes as Man Climbs More Than Halfway up the 900-Foot Structure

The Eiffel Tower has been closed due to a man climbing more than halfway up the 900-foot structure.

The Daily Mail reports that visitors had to be evacuated from the monument once authorities realized what was happening.

“Police are negotiating with the man who is in a very dangerous position. To avoid a long wait, we advise people to postpone their visit,” a spokesperson said of the situation.

At this time, there is no word on what may have motivated the man to make the dangerous climb.

CNN reports that the tower went into lockdown effective at around 2:15 p.m. local time, with some visitors being stuck at the top of the structure while first responders made contact with the man.

Journalist Claire Murphy, the deputy news editor of the Irish Independent, reported on social media that the man “paid in and then started to climb from the second floor.”

At this time, the identity of the man appears to be unknown, or simply unreleased by authorities.

There have been additional reports that the man has threatened to jump.

According to journalists who have been posting about the incident on social media, the man has communicated with authorities but refuses to leave the spot he is in.

Some news outlets have been sharing streaming video of the ongoing incident.

This has upset some social media users who don’t believe that this is something that the public should witness, assuming the man does intend to jump.

The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice.

