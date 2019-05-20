Eiffel Tower Closes as Man Climbs More Than Halfway up the 900-Foot Structure

The Eiffel Tower has been closed due to a man climbing more than halfway up the 900-foot structure.

The Daily Mail reports that visitors had to be evacuated from the monument once authorities realized what was happening.

“Police are negotiating with the man who is in a very dangerous position. To avoid a long wait, we advise people to postpone their visit,” a spokesperson said of the situation.

WHY WOULD YOU CLIMB UP THE EIFFEL TOWER pic.twitter.com/wynQOUl2vR — Paige (@PaigeMcSorley) May 20, 2019

At this time, there is no word on what may have motivated the man to make the dangerous climb.

CNN reports that the tower went into lockdown effective at around 2:15 p.m. local time, with some visitors being stuck at the top of the structure while first responders made contact with the man.

DEVELOPING: The Eiffel Tower has been closed to the public as someone attempts to scale the landmark. https://t.co/l7i4yJyIZW pic.twitter.com/6dHoNCiTdK — ABC News (@ABC) May 20, 2019

Journalist Claire Murphy, the deputy news editor of the Irish Independent, reported on social media that the man “paid in and then started to climb from the second floor.”

At this time, the identity of the man appears to be unknown, or simply unreleased by authorities.

We were up the #EiffelTower this afternoon. Given the security in place with 2 bag checks & security gates to get to the lifts, the number of officers about, I am surprised the climber has got this far. Respect to the emergency services reacting. #TourEiffel pic.twitter.com/eQYM4KtJLX — TravelsBeyondBehind (@gobeyondbehind) May 20, 2019

There have been additional reports that the man has threatened to jump.

According to journalists who have been posting about the incident on social media, the man has communicated with authorities but refuses to leave the spot he is in.

#Update: Just in – Fire fighters in climbing gear to attempt to reach the guy who scaled the Eiffel tower structure in #Paris, in order to bring him down but negotiations going difficult as he refusing to leave that spot. Triggering a evacuation of the scene. #France pic.twitter.com/ccLUflVq9W — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 20, 2019

Some news outlets have been sharing streaming video of the ongoing incident.

This has upset some social media users who don’t believe that this is something that the public should witness, assuming the man does intend to jump.

Why are LadBible live-streaming the man climbing the Eiffel Tower? That’s literally thousands of people watching to see if a man jumps to his death. If that’s not a frightening reminder of how desensitized we are, I don’t know what is. — sadhbh (@sadhbhparle) May 20, 2019

The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice.