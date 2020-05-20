Edenville Dam Breaks in Michigan, Sparking Evacuations

Residents in Midland, Michigan are dealing with an incredibly serious situation on Tuesday. According to Urgent News Alerts on Twitter, the Edenville Dam in Michigan, which is in the central part of the state, has collapsed. Following the dam's collapse, evacuation orders have been issued to those in Midland and for areas nearby.

According to the Weather Channel, emergency officials had warned residents around the Wixom and Sanford lakes area earlier in the day that the dam was at risk of collapsing. They subsequently told residents in the area to evacuate around 6:15 p.m. ET after it was determined that the dam could no longer hold back the water. The Associated Press was able to speak to individuals in the area, many of whom were warned about this possible situation a day prior. Catherine Sias, who lives about a mile from the Edenville Dam, told the publication, "The water is very high. Last night, emergency responders came door-to-door to make sure everybody got out. We have mild flooding every year, but this is unusual."

#BREAKING: Evacuation orders issued for areas in and around the city of Midland, Michigan following the collapse of the Edenville Dam. pic.twitter.com/sNMtMNJ73D — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) May 19, 2020

The Weather Channel reported that Edenville Dam wasn't the only structure at risk of collapse in the area. The publication noted that the Sanford Dam was also at risk of failing, which caused officials to tell residents in Midland, which is downstream from Sanford Lake, who live near the Tittabawassee River to evacuate. Additionally, residents who are in the path of rushing water in the townships of Homer and Lincoln have also been asked to evacuate their homes amidst this situation.

This story is developing.