Economic Impact Payments: All the Vital Links About the Stimulus Check You Need

As coronavirus stimulus checks continue to be sent out to Americans across the country, there is an overwhelming amount of information floating around. With many people still having questions, such as where their payment is, if they are eligible, and how much they will receive, sifting through that information can prove to be a difficult task.

Of course, the first go-to resource should the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website itself. There, you can find the "Economic Impact Payment Information Center," which serves as a FAQ page for the stimulus checks and provides a one-stop place for some of the most crucial information. Accessed by clicking here, this resource center covers questions across a wide range of topics – eligibility, requesting your economic payment, calculating your economic payment, receiving your payment, and more information about economic payments.

Another crucial page on the IRS website is the "Coronavirus Tax Relief and Economic Impact Payments" page. Here, you can easily access the latest information available about the stimulus checks, as well as information for individuals and families, businesses and tax-exempt entities, and health plans and retirement plans.

Also available on the IRS website is the "Economic Impact Payments" page, where citizens can access two crucial tools: the "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" tool and the "Get My Payment" tool. Created specifically for those who do not typically file a tax return, the non-filers tool allows people to "easily and quickly" provide the IRS the necessary information to receive their stimulus money for no fee. The "Get My Payment tool," meanwhile, allows Americans to check the status of their payment and also allows them to enter their banking information to allow for direct deposit, which will result in receiving their payout faster.

Those using the "Get My Payment" tool may encounter an error message reading, "Payment Status Not Available. According to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time." That error message can appear for a number of reasons, including your information having not yet been processed by the agency. A full list of reasons for the message can be found by clicking here.

The IRS also reportedly has a detailed tentative schedule as for when paper checks will be mailed out. Found here, the checks will begin going out later this month, with the IRS hoping to mail roughly 5 million checks per week. Of course, plenty of people are simply curious as to how much money they can expect to receive. A detailed breakdown of how payouts are calculated can be found here.