Stimulus Checks: Here's When You'll Get Your Coronavirus Payout

With an estimated 140 million households expected to receive a coronavirus stimulus check, many Americans are still wondering when their payout will arrive. According to the Washington Post, the first wave of payouts has already begun and targets roughly 80 million Americans whose direct deposit information is on file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), with a second wave of payments slated to include the mailing of paper checks.

The Motley Fool reports that all single filers, except for those who do not have their tax information on file with the IRS, are expected to receive their stimulus money by the end of June. All head-of-household filers will have received their paper stimulus payouts by no later than July 24. Meanwhile, married couples filing jointly with higher income levels could receive their payout as late as the beginning of September.

With an estimated 60 million Americans set to receive their stimulus money in the form of a paper check, the IRS will begin issuing checks on a weekly basis based on income level. Those with the lowest adjusted gross income (AGI) will be among the first to receive their stimulus check, with the IRS expected to mail 5 million checks per week.

The current mailing schedule for paper checks is as follows: the week ending April 24 for those with up to $10,000 in AGI; the week ending May 1 for people between $10,000 AGI and $20,000 AGI; the week ending May 8 for people between 20,000 AGI and $30,000; the week ending May 15 for people between $40,000 AGI and $50,000 AGI; the week ending May 29 for those with an AGI between $60,000 and $70,000; the week ending June 12 for people with an AGI between $80,000 and $90,000; the week ending June 26 for people with an AGI between $100,000 and $110,000; the week ending July 10 for people with an AGI between $120,000 and $130,000; the week ending July 24 for people with an AGI between $140,000 and $150,000; the week ending Aug. 7 for those with an AGI between $150,000 and $160,000; the week ending Aug. 14 for those with an AGI between $160,000 and $170,000; the week ending Aug. 21 for those with an AGI between $170,000 and $180,000; the week ending Aug. 28 for those with an AGI between $180,000 and $190,000; the week ending Sept. 4 for those with an AGI between $190,000 and $198,000; and the week ending Sept. 11 for all other checks for those people who do not have tax information on file with the IRS.

For those who do not typically file a tax return and therefore do not have their information on file with the IRS, the non-filers tool available on the IRS website will allow them to "easily and quickly" provide the IRS the necessary information for no fee. Meanwhile, the "Get My Payment" tool, also available on the IRS website, allows people to track the status of their payment.