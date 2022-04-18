Target, Costco and Other Stores Closed for Easter, Leaving Customers Scrambling Last Minute

By Daniel S. Levine

Those celebrating Easter Sunday were in for a rude awakening if they needed some last-minute food and supplies. Many grocery store chains were closed during the day, leading to grumbling on Twitter. It turns out the Easter Bunny can't solve everything.

Target, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B, Natural Grocers, Costco, and Big Y were closed on Easter, reports USA Today. ALDI stores were closed, but locations in California were still open. Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Whole Foods, Save A Lot, Stop and Shop, Trader Joe's, Kroger, CVS, Hy-Vee, Lucky Supermarkets, MAPCO, Fresh Market, Cumberland Farms, 7-Eleven, and Albertsons were among the chains that stayed open for the holiday. Stores that are open may close earlier, so it's worth checking out their websites before heading out the door.

Unfortunately, many people did not know Target and other stores were closed on Easter, even though it is common for many stores to be closed on the holiday. Scroll on to see how upset people were. 

'Don't start running errands at 6 p.m. on Easter'

"Pro tip: don't start running errands at 6 pm on Easter bc apparently things are closed??? I feel majorly let down by Target," one shopper wrote.

'Is this not a capitalist country?'

"Is this not a capitalist country? Why is Target closed on Easter," one person wrote.

'How can we make Easter a weekly thing?'

"Why is Target closed on Easter, bro?? like if he's back at work, then u should be too," one Twitter user wrote.

'I was unprepared'

"Who decided that Target should be closed on Easter? Who?!" someone wondered.

'Learned the hard way'

"Learned the hard way that Costco is closed on Easter," one shopper wrote.

'I'll never learn'

"For multiple years now I keep trying to go to Costco on Easter and it's always closed. No I'll never learn," one person wrote.

