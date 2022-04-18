Target, Costco and Other Stores Closed for Easter, Leaving Customers Scrambling Last Minute

Those celebrating Easter Sunday were in for a rude awakening if they needed some last-minute food and supplies. Many grocery store chains were closed during the day, leading to grumbling on Twitter. It turns out the Easter Bunny can't solve everything.

Target, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B, Natural Grocers, Costco, and Big Y were closed on Easter, reports USA Today. ALDI stores were closed, but locations in California were still open. Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Whole Foods, Save A Lot, Stop and Shop, Trader Joe's, Kroger, CVS, Hy-Vee, Lucky Supermarkets, MAPCO, Fresh Market, Cumberland Farms, 7-Eleven, and Albertsons were among the chains that stayed open for the holiday. Stores that are open may close earlier, so it's worth checking out their websites before heading out the door.

Unfortunately, many people did not know Target and other stores were closed on Easter, even though it is common for many stores to be closed on the holiday. Scroll on to see how upset people were.