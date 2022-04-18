Target, Costco and Other Stores Closed for Easter, Leaving Customers Scrambling Last Minute
Those celebrating Easter Sunday were in for a rude awakening if they needed some last-minute food and supplies. Many grocery store chains were closed during the day, leading to grumbling on Twitter. It turns out the Easter Bunny can't solve everything.
Target, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B, Natural Grocers, Costco, and Big Y were closed on Easter, reports USA Today. ALDI stores were closed, but locations in California were still open. Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Whole Foods, Save A Lot, Stop and Shop, Trader Joe's, Kroger, CVS, Hy-Vee, Lucky Supermarkets, MAPCO, Fresh Market, Cumberland Farms, 7-Eleven, and Albertsons were among the chains that stayed open for the holiday. Stores that are open may close earlier, so it's worth checking out their websites before heading out the door.
Unfortunately, many people did not know Target and other stores were closed on Easter, even though it is common for many stores to be closed on the holiday. Scroll on to see how upset people were.
'Don't start running errands at 6 p.m. on Easter'
Well, Target’s closed on Easter. 🥴 Glad I still have a few pee pads left for this guy. pic.twitter.com/YwjLOILrue— Lor Fogel 🇺🇸🇺🇦💛🐝 (@4usall) April 17, 2022
"Pro tip: don't start running errands at 6 pm on Easter bc apparently things are closed??? I feel majorly let down by Target," one shopper wrote.
'Is this not a capitalist country?'
*goes to Target & Publix and confused why they’re closed*
*Google’s and realizes the stores are on Easter hours* pic.twitter.com/04Y8REjgpu— Venus Colored Glasses 💗✨👓 (@FL_Classy) April 17, 2022
"Is this not a capitalist country? Why is Target closed on Easter," one person wrote.
'How can we make Easter a weekly thing?'
Target is closed, Costco is closed, streets are empty. I could get used to this how can we make Easter a weekly thing? pic.twitter.com/mjaswke2UI— Kristian 💫 (@krstiantheo) April 17, 2022
"Why is Target closed on Easter, bro?? like if he's back at work, then u should be too," one Twitter user wrote.
'I was unprepared'
I’m very much in favor of holidays/taking time off but I was unprepared to bike to Target and find it closed for Easter Sunday. Stores in Arizona never close like seriously not even for Christmas lol— Christa Imrich (@legendofchrista) April 17, 2022
"Who decided that Target should be closed on Easter? Who?!" someone wondered.
'Learned the hard way'
every single year
I go to Costco on easter
and forget they're closed
every. single. year.— rice krispies (@tinytrappy) April 17, 2022
"Learned the hard way that Costco is closed on Easter," one shopper wrote.
'I'll never learn'
i’ve forgotten that its easter 50-11
times…
keep wondering why things are closed 🤦🏻♂️
target, for instance…— Steven Babb (@BabbSports) April 17, 2022
“nice! imma get in n out, this place is empty!” 😑 pic.twitter.com/6Owl2sIbrV
"For multiple years now I keep trying to go to Costco on Easter and it's always closed. No I'll never learn," one person wrote.