Dunkin' Reveals Pumpkin Spice Latte Return Date, Fall Menu Lineup

✖

Fall may be more than a month away, but that isn’t stopping Dunkin' from welcoming pumpkin spice season a little early! After kicking off summer with a slew of warm-weather inspired drinks, the coffee chain on Wednesday officially announced that it is making room on its menu for fall flavors, including the classic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, which offers a smooth blend of pumpkin flavor swirl and vanilla flavor. The beloved drink, now synonymous with crisp fall weather, will to make its grand return on Wednesday, Aug. 18 alongside a host of other items on Dunkin's 2021 fall menu.

In addition to the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Dunkin' goers can get their pumpkin flavor fix with the all new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Dubbed by the chain, formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, as the "ultimate pumpkin experience," the drink features Dunkin's Cold Brew, which is steeped in cold water for 12 hours, made with pumpkin flavor swirl. It is topped with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping, giving way to “sweet notes of pumpkin and hints of warm spices such as cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. Making it an Instagram-worthy fall drink, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is light orange in color. The chain is also offering a pumpkin swirl that can be added to hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate.

(Photo: Dunkin')

But pumpkin isn't the only flavor coming to the menu. The chain has also unveiled a list of apple-flavored drinks and treats, including the Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refresher and the Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refresher. Boasting Honeycrisp apple and cranberry fruit flavors and made with Green Tea and B Vitamins, the Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refresher will help give you "a boost of energy to keep you running throughout all of your favorite fall activities." The Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refresher also brings about apple and cranberry flavors with notes of fall spices, combined with coconutmilk for a bright beverage that’s subtly sweet.

On the food side of things, the fall menu will also include the classic treat of Dunkin's Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS donut. Dunkin' is also adding the Pumpkin Muffin to the menu, which is topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs. Meanwhile, the new apple flavored refreshers pair perfectly with the Apple Cider Donut, which features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar, for the perfect fall flavor combination!

Dunkin's 2021 fall menu is rolling out alongside a deal that will have fans scoring their treats for cheap! Dunkin' fans heading to their local Dunkin' through Tuesday, Dept. 14 can score a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for just $3. The chain’s fall menu rolls out on Aug. 18.