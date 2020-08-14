Dunkin' Ushers in Pumpkin Spice Season Very Early for 2020

✖

Even though there is warm weather outside still, Dunkin' is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice menu earlier than usual. Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 18, pumpkin fans can get Pumpkin Spice-flavored drinks, muffins, and snacks at their closest location. Dunkin' is also bringing back a selection of fall-themed donuts and munchkins to bring late September to your palate a few weeks early.

The Massachusetts-based company shared the news with fans on Instagram with a video heralding the arrival of Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which you can get both hot or iced. You can also add a pumpkin-flavored swirl to any drink by request. The fall menu also includes apple-cider donuts and munchkins, and the maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich with maple sugar-coated bacon, egg, and white cheddar cheese on a toasted croissant. Dunkin' is also offering a new Chai Latte, which includes cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg spices; Pumpkin-flavored doughnut and munchkins; and maple sugar seasoned Snackin' Bacon. Anyone stopping in Dunkin' for just a quick snack can also get new Stuffed Bagle Minis, packed with cream cheese inside, and Steak & Cheese Rollups.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin,' said in a statement. "This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin.'"

Pumpkin fans were overjoyed by the news, bombarding the company's Instagram page with celebratory messages. "Thank you. We’ve never needed it more than we do now," one fan wrote. "This is probably the best news I’ve received in 2020. Thanks [Dunkin']," another fan wrote. "This is what I've been waiting for," one fan wrote in all capital letters. "Yassss!!! I've been waiting!!" another chimed in.

It's not clear when Starbucks will bring back its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte. One California Starbucks teased an Aug. 28 launch date on Instagram, but Business Insider obtained an internal memo announcing the drink will be available on Aug. 25. If that is the case, it would be the earliest-ever launch, beating out the Aug. 26 launch in 2014.