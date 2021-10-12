Dunkin’ Introducing New Spooky Menu Items Just in Time for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and rather than handing out tricks, Dunkin’ is handing out plenty of new treats on its menu. Just in time for the spookiest day of the year, the beloved coffee chain has scared up a slate of new menu items that are promising to bewitch customers, including the mouth-watering new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato.

Now available at participating locations nationwide, the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato is “sure to make ghosts, goblins, and guests shriek with delight,” according to Dunkin’. A new twist to the world’s favorite flavor combo of chocolate and peanut butter, the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato pairs the creamy and chocolatey flavors of Halloween’s favorite candy, the Peanut Butter Cup, with layers of bone-chillingly bold Dunkin’ espresso. Dunkin’ says the drink makes “for a frightfully enchanted new brew.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Customers headed to Dunkin’ will see several other spooky treats on the menu as well, including the return of the fan-favorite Spider Donut. The Spider Donut boasts a yeast donut frosted with orange icing that is topped with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS donut hole treat. The donut also has chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzle for the eyes. The Spider Donut is just one in Dunkin’s complete Halloween spread, with the remaining lineup of the chain’s donuts dressed up in the colors of the season and decorated with orange icing drizzles and sprinkles. The donuts are available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide through Halloween.

“Halloween is always a fearfully fun holiday at Dunkin’,” Anh-Dao Kefor, Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin’, said in a press release. “This year we are going all-in for the occasion, celebrating our Halloween enthusiasts with not only the sweetest new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, but also a special scary sweepstakes offering up to $1K per day through a virtual trick-or-treating experience.”

With the sweepstake Kefor teased, Dunkin’ enthusiasts have the chance to win $1,000 or a Dunkin’ eGift Card to use towards trying a Dunkin’ Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato or Spider Donut. To play in the sweepstakes, customers must simply enter an augmented reality door at www.dunkindoor.com, where fans can hold up their mobile device in their space and “ring the bell” to reveal their prize. The sweepstake begins on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and continues through Halloween.