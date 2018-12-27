Duchess Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Seen out Alone on Christmas Day

Unlike the royal wedding back in May, Meghan Markle‘s mom, Doria Ragland, was not formally invited to spend Christmas with the royals.

The 62-year-old was spotted casually checking her mail on Christmas day in Los Angeles, California, wearing a black sweater with khaki pants, glasses, a pink bandana and gym shoes, in photos that can be seen here.

US Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the yoga instructor would not be spending the holiday with her son-in-law, Prince Harry and Markle at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

“She is of course welcome at Sandringham,” an insider told US. “But wasn’t formally invited for this Christmas.”



The Duchess of Sussex just marked her second Christmas with the British Royal Family, after breaking lineage tradition by joining Harry in 2017.

“Attending as a fiancée is a first for the family,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that Meghan’s family was based 5,000-plus miles away in Los Angeles. “Given that Meghan doesn’t have family in the U.K., it’s only right that she spends Christmas with Harry and his.”

Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middelton for the royal family’s annual walkabout before church service at Sandringham, marking this the first Christmas as an official member of the royal family for the former Suits star.

Despite feud rumors between Middelton and Markle, the two seemed to handle themselves professionally, engaging in conversation several times with smiles. According to an onlooker, Karen Anvil, who spoke to Markle, two seemed to get along fine during the outing and that there’s “too much pressure on them, I think.”

The newlyweds will soon add to the royal family and they anticipate the arrival of their first child together in the spring.

Ragland says she is “very happy” about her daughters pregnancy and “looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

An insider said that Meghan “wants her mom to move” to the U.K. after her baby is born.

“Doria hasn’t made any commitments about doing so,” the insider said. “She has told friends that she would keep her house in Los Angeles but is indeed planning on spending a majority of her time with Meghan.”

The soon-to-be parents are set to move into a 10-bedroom house at Windsor that will have more than enough room for Ragland when she visits.Kensington Palace announced Markle’s pregnancy in October, which comes just five months after Prince Harry and the L.A. native tied the knot.