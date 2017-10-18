Dressing Like a Bozo Could Get You Killed on Halloween, Warns Florida Sheriff

With Halloween just around the corner, one Florida police station is issuing a warning if you’re planning on dressing as a clown.

Officers “will not be there to save you if your intended target defends himself or herself,” a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said according to the Daily Mail.

The statement also goes on to say that anyone intending to take part in creepy clown activity may face other penalties.

The police station’s fear of creepy clowns stems from a terrifying run-in an 11-year-old boy had while on his way to school. Riding his bike, the boy told officers that a clown jumped from the bushes and attempted to grab him. He managed to get away by hitting the clown with a selfie stick and peddling until the clown eventually fell and hid back into the bushes.

The fear of clowns became very real when creepy clowns began appearing all over the country last year. From Pennsylvania to New York, Wisconsin to Georgia, the nightmare seemed relentless. Some brandished knives and other weapons, while others simply lurked on the streets, there were even reports of clowns attempting to lure children into the woods.

The sightings eventually became less and less, but with the recent release of It, a remake of the original 1990’s TV mini-series based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, there has been a resurgence of creepy clowns. In fact, just last month the Pennsylvania State Police issued a bulletin warning the public about concerns of creepy clown sightings, stating that “with the fall of 2017 upon us, it is anticipated that similar ‘creepy clown’ sightings could be reported starting as soon as September.”

So before you put on the red nose and face paint, you may want to reconsider your costume.