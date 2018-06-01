Dr. Pimple Popper Shares ‘Paste Filled Pop’ in Throwback Video

Dr. Sandra Lee shared a Throwback Thursday Dr. Pimple Popper clip on Twitter, showing a particularly difficult pop to gross out her thousands of followers.

The clip shows Lee pulling out a fatty material from under a male patient’s skin. The material is so big and “stubborn,” Lee needs to pull the ball out by hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Afterwards, she shows the material to the patient, even slicing it in two to show him what’s inside.

“It’s like a rock. It’s like a paste almost,” Lee said.

Looks like a scotch egg 😷😷 — Nicki Speck (@nickicov) May 31, 2018

“Name that paste filled pop….go,” Lee asked her Twitter followers.

She received plenty of replies, with one fan suggesting it “looks like a scotch egg” and another suggesting it be called “Popeye.”

Popeye — Steve (@cubzfans19) May 31, 2018

Lee’s longer YouTube videos often show the Southern California dermatologist treating patients with a lipoma, a “slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells.”

“It is contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin,” Lee wrote in the description for one of her recent videos. “A lipoma is typically not tender and moves around easily with slight pressure. A lipoma is not cancerous and treatment generally is not necessary.”

She continues, “If the lipoma is on a pressure-bearing area, it may create discomfort and this is when people seek removal. People also request removal because they don’t like the appearance of these bumps. Often a small incision can be made over the lipoma and they can be ‘popped’ out easily. This is a simple in-office surgical procedure under local anesthesia.”

Lee has over 3.7 million YouTube subscribers, 78,700 Twitter followers and 2.7 million Instagram followers. She has built up her audience of Popaholics over three years, and is soon hitting the airwaves with a TLC series debuting in July.

In a new interview with Insider, Lee said the “Dr. Pimple Popper” name came from a Seinfeld episode! In the episode “The Sliver,” Jerry Seinfeld is seeing a dermatologist (Marcia Cross), who he calls out as “Pimple Popper, M.D.”

“It’s sort of tongue-in-cheek and pays homage to the ‘Seinfeld’ episode that many of us dermatologists feel a little connection to,” Lee explained. “[Jerry] Seinfeld was dating a woman who said she was a doctor, but when he found out she was ‘just’ a dermatologist, he thought less of her … Seinfeld called her ‘Pimple Popper MD.’ So it’s a subtle reference to this.”

Lee also said she found a large popping subreddit page, and started posting her content there. Soon she took over Instagram and then YouTube.

“I hadn’t ever used Reddit before and noticed that people didn’t use their [real] names. I didn’t know that it was because people were anonymous [on Reddit]. I just thought I had to have a fake name,” she told Insider. “So I chose Dr. Pimple Popper and also double checked that it wasn’t taken on Instagram. And that’s how it all began!”

Photo credit: Twitter/ Dr. Pimple Popper