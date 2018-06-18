Dr. Pimple Popper Serves up ‘Juicy’ Pop in Latest Video

Dr. Sandra Lee never takes a weekend off from pimple popping. The Dr. Pimple Popper star posted another pop on Saturday, featuring one uncomfortable and juicy steatocystoma pop.

The video features a patient Facetiming the entire procedure so his friend can watch from afar. “She’s going to let me squeeze it!” the patient yells into the phone.

The patient needed Lee’s help for a cyst just above his belly-button. While the patient is talking to his friend on the phone, Lee starts numbing the area so the procedure does not hurt at all.

“Don’t you know that my nickname is Painless Lee?” the doctor asks.

“Now I know,” the patient replied. “And it’s true. Painless!”

After the numbing is over, the patient yells, “Get ready! It’s about to get juicy!”

Then, Lee cuts the cyst open, allowing the patient to do the popping himself. “EWWW!” the patient yells. “Gross!”

Lee then finishes the procedure herself, getting more of the finer material out of the cyst. The patient confirmed to his friend that he did not feel anything during the whole process. Lee even included a slow-motion segment when one pink chunk went flying out of the cyst! Lee then struggles to pull out the sack, which his friend compares to removing a placenta.

“It’s gone!” the patient said after the process was finished.

Next, Lee and her assistant stitch the cut and the patient is ready to go.

Unlike many of Lee’s other videos, the reviews from Popaholics was mixed. Many complained about the Facetiming getting in the way of the second part of the video.

“I am sorry but in all the years I have been watching Dr Lee I gave this a thumbs down. It was loud annoying and so confusing. If it was not someone yelling,the phone was in the way most of the time. It was one big mess. But that’s my opinion. Sorry,” one critique read.

Another called the Facetime “very rude.”

Then again, one person defended Lee for allowing it.

“The people complaining. This was HIS appointment,” a fan wrote. “If Dr. PP allowed it who are you to say it’s rude? You’re complaining about stuff you don’t pay for and aren’t forced to watch!”

Lee has more than 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube. She is about to get even more though, thanks to her upcoming Dr. Pimple Popper TLC series.

Dr. Pimple Popper debuts on Wednesday, July 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: YouTube/ Dr. Pimple Popper