Dr. Pimple Popper Pulls ‘Garlic Bulbs’ out of a Man’s Neck

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, compared the material she pulled out of a cyst on a patient’s neck to “garlic bulbs” in a recent video.

In March, Lee posted a video called “A Swift Punch in the Neck,” in which she treated a patient with an epidermoid cyst on his neck. Although the video only runs under six minutes, it includes many of the hallmarks of classic Pimple Popper clips.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the beginning of the video, Lee uses a special tool to stretch the cyst, which will help it close later on. It also makes it easier for her to pull the material out of it during the procedure. When Lee squeezes the area, the white substance instantly pops out.

“You got a good one, there!” Lee exclaims.

During the entire procedure, the patient did not feel anything. In fact, he said he was “waiting to feel something.”

Lee later described what she pulled out, telling the patient, “You had little garlic bulbs trapped in your neck.”

“It was cute,” she continued. “It was very eager to come out.”

The video shows Lee stitching the area together. At the end, Lee shows the patient the material she pulled out, describing it as a “little nugget.”

In the description for the video, Lee wrote that an epidermoid cyst is a benign growth usually found in the skin. They mostly show up on the face, neck or trunk, but can also occur elsewhere. “The pasty contents are mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this “cheesy” consistency, and there can be a pungent odor,” she notes.

Since she posted this video, it has over 462,000 views. Many of her Popaholics were pleased with the clip, some saying they even watched it multiple times.

“I had to watch that one back in SLOW motion just to make it last longer,” one person wrote.

“A punch to the neck and BANG the cyst has been ex-cyst-sized,” another fan added. “Amazing move by Dr. Sandra Lee!”

One person even suggested a Pimple Popper-themed drinking game!

“Best drinking game, marathon videos from Dr. Lee and take a shot when she asks if she is hurting the patient, calls a cyst cute or compares it to food, or tells someone the lidocaine is fluid and not blood,” the fan wrote. “I’m sure there are more things she says that can be added but those are the most obvious to me.”

Lee has a habit of comparing the material she pulls out of patients to food. In May, she compared the cyst she pulled out of a man’s cheek to a “garlic clove.” She has also compared cyst pops to fettuccine alfredo, chicken nuggets, mini egg yolk and Skittles.

In July, Lee’s new TLC series will debut, which will introduce her mesmerising pimple popping skills to a whole new group of viewers. She already has more than 3.7 million YouTube subscribers.

Photo credit: YouTube/ Dr. Pimple Popper