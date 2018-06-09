Dr. Pimple Popper Posts Tennis Ball Pop That Can Never Be Unseen

Dr. Sandra Lee posted an epic new Dr. Pimple Popper video to end all pimple popping videos on Friday. In the new clip, she removes a tennis-ball sized cyst from a man’s arm.

The 30-minute video shows Lee going through the entire process, beginning her discussion with the patient. The cyst was growing on the upper part of his right arm, and looked like a tennis ball growing under his skin. Later, Lee cuts the bulge in half, slowly opening the patient’s skin to pull out the material.

“You’ve got a meatball under here,” Lee told the patient as she pulled it out of his shoulder.

At the end of the clip, after Lee stitched up the open hole, she let the patient touch the cyst, which was surprisingly cold. “Yeah, because it’s pried from your warm body!” Lee said.

Next, Lee and her assistant open the cyst up, which was surprisingly not easy to do. The brownish, liquidy material that came out confirmed to Lee it was a cyst.

Lee explained that the cyst became so big, the patient’s body started to break it down, forcing it to become more liquid-like on the inside.

Lee’s fans, known as Popaholics, loved the video, even if it did have a really disgusting end.

“It looks like a bloody tennis ball. She cut open that sack it was awesome,” one fan wrote.

“You know you’re a popaholic when you’re in suspense the whole time,” added another.

“Medical professionals the world over should take a lesson on bedside manners from Dr. Lee. She is the gold standard on TLC and professionalism in medical practice. Adorable,” another Popaholic wrote.

“That was SO SATISFYING,” one fan wrote. “His voice reminded me of the guy that had the cyst and bh’s in the center of his chest. He was so sweet and mannerly.”

According to Healthline, a cyst is a pocket of “membranous tissue that contains fluid, air, or other substances.” Most are benign and many of Lee’s videos feature epidermoid cysts.

“Epidermoid cysts result from the reproduction of epidermal cells within a confined space of the dermis,” Lee wrote in the description for one video. “The pasty contents are mostly composed of macerated keratin (wet skin cells), which creates this ‘cheesy’ consistency, and there can be a pungent odor. An epidermoid cyst may have no symptoms and are typically harmless.”

Lee has more than 3.7 million YouTube subscribers, 79,100 Twitter followers and 2.7 million Instagram followers. Lee’s TLC series will debut in July.

Photo credit: YouTube/Dr. Pimple Popper