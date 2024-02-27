Concerning Wine Recall Issued

Consumers in one corner of the globe hoping to wind down with a glass of wine need to take some extra precautions. Bottles of Voyager Estate's 750mL 2023 Tempranillo Rosé have been recalled in Australia due to the possible presence of glass inside bottles, according to a recall notice shared by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand.

The wine, from Western Australia's Margaret River region, was available for sale online nationally, at the cellar door, and at independent liquor stores in New South Wales Queensland, and Western Australia. Only bottles with batch number 23236 – 23 ROSE, which is printed on the bottle, are affected by the recall. No other products are included in the recall, which was issued on Friday, Feb. 2.

"We wish to advise customers that we are conducting a product recall of the 2023 Voyager Estate Tempranillo Rosé," Voyager Estate said in a statement shared to its website. "This recall is due to the presence of foreign matter (glass) from a packaging fault. Food products containing glass may cause injury and should not be consumed... We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Due to the risk of injury from drinking the recalled wine, consumers who purchased Voyager Estate's 750mL 2023 Tempranillo Rosé have been advised not to drink the product. The recalled product can instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company confirmed in a statement, "we will be issuing customers with a full refund, irrespective of where the product was purchased. Please get in touch with the Voyager Estate team via email wineroom@voyagerestate.com.au or phone (08) 9757 6354 with proof of purchase (receipt, bank statement with transaction date, or photo of the bottle) to receive your refund." Consumers can visit the FSANZ website for more information about the recall. and other ongoing recalls affecting Australia and New Zealand.