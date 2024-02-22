Raw Farm LLC has recalled three cheddar cheese products due to potential contamination with E. Coli. According to a report by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution, under the advisement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA. Customers are asked not to consume any of these products, but they can be returned to the point of purchase.

The three products impacted by this recall are "Raw Cheddar Cheese" sold in blocks or shredded form, and in quantities of one pound or half a pound. The full details are listed below including item numbers, batch numbers and barcodes. Customers are advised to return the product to the store they bought it from where they can get credit or a refund. However, the product itself has not tested positive for E. Coli, and no illnesses have been linked to this cheese directly. Instead, the FDA and CDC advised the company to enact this recall based on data gathered from a medical database called PULSENET.

Regulators noted a pattern in ten different fecal samples logged in the National PULSENET database. They were gathered in four states from Oct. 18 to Jan. 31, and all matched each other with E. Coli. However, not all of those patients reported consuming Raw Farm cheddar cheese, so there is no guarantee that the products are responsible for the illness.

That also means no other Raw Farms products are impacted by this recall, including those with a date aver Jan. 16. Customers can get more information from Raw Farms via email or phone, with contact information available on the FDA website. You can also sign up for push notifications from the FDA on future recalls. Below are the details on the recalled products.

Raw Cheddar Cheese – Pound Block 16 ounces

Batch 20231113-1

Item 1075

Barcode 835204000156

Raw Cheddar Cheese – Half Pound Block 8 ounces

Batch 20131113-1

Item 1050

Barcode 835204001177

Raw Cheddar Cheese – Half Pound Shred 8 ounces