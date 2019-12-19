Donald Trump Yells Just 2 Words on Twitter After Impeachment

President Donald Trump is continuing to speak out after the House of Representatives impeached him Wednesday night in a history-making vote. Taking to Twitter Thursday morning, the 45th president of the United States called the impeachment proceedings “presidential harassment” and likened it to “the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

As Trump attended a campaign rally in Michigan, the House of Representatives voted 230 in favor to 197 opposed and one present vote, Article I which leveled charges of abuse of power, passed. Article II, which accused Trump of obstruction of congress, passed 229-198 with a single present vote.

While no Republican voted in favor of either of the articles of impeachment, nearly every Democrat in the House did — something that, according to Trump, is “the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.”

I got Impeached last night without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

In another tweet, Trump addressed reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate just yet, telling reporters, according to The New York Times, that “we will make our decision as to when we are going to send it when we see what they are doing on the Senate side. So far, we have not seen anything that looks fair to us.”

Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

This is not the first time that the president has yelled “presidential harassment” After Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced in September that the House would formally launch an impeachment inquiry against him, Trump again used the phrase

He went on to call move “Witch Hunt garbage” that was “so bad for our Country!”

Although impeached, Trump has not yet been removed from office. He will next be tried by the Senate, where a conviction, which would remove him from office, would require the votes of nearly two dozen Republican senators.