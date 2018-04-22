President Donald Trump Remotely Watched Barbara Bush Funeral From Mar a Lago

While Melania Trump and a host of other political figures travelled to Houston, Texas for Barbara Bush’s funeral on Saturday, President Trump watched coverage of the event from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The president announced shortly after Barbara Bush’s death that he wouldn’t be making the trip to her funeral service, stating that he wanted to “avoid disruptions” for the grieving family.

“First Lady Melania Trump will attend the memorial service for Barbara Bush this Saturday on behalf of the First Family. To avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service, President Trump will not attend,” the White House said in a statement, according to CNN.

Current First Lady Melania Trump, however, did make her way down to Texas for the event, while her husband remained in Florida at his golf resort.

“Heading to the Southern White House to watch the Funeral Service of Barbara Bush,” he tweeted on Saturday morning. “First Lady Melania has arrived in Houston to pay our respects. Will be a beautiful day!”

Heading to the Southern White House to watch the Funeral Service of Barbara Bush. First Lady Melania has arrived in Houston to pay our respects. Will be a beautiful day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018



He also posted a photo of Barbara Bush’s portrait hanging in the White House.

“Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family,” he wrote. “In memory of First Lady Barbara Bush, there is a remembrance display located at her portrait in the Center Hall of the [White House].”

Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family. In memory of First Lady Barbara Bush, there is a remembrance display located at her portrait in the Center Hall of the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/AuJ3RLZyax — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018



While President Trump himself did not attend, the event saw four former presidents in one place — George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama were also present.

The president took criticism earlier in the day for his use of Twitter as well. He woke up early and posted several scathing responses to the New York Times’ coverage of his personal lawyers’ recent raid.

“The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman,” he wrote just after 6 a.m., “known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip.’ They use….”

“….non-existent ‘sources’ and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family,” the president went on. “Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if….”

“….it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!” he concluded.

Barbara Bush’s funeral service was held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas.