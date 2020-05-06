Donald Trump's Video Footage of Face Mask Production Facility Lights up Social Media
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump shared a video from his visit to a Honeywell manufacturing plant in Arizona, where workers have shifted to making N95 respirators to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Within hours of his tour, Trump's team had cut together a high-production value video, with stirring music and a speech from the president set over footage of the factory at work. Twitter had a strong response to the video.
Trump toured the Honeywell facility in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, according to a report by CBS News. He wore safety goggles but no face mask, drawing more criticism from viewers who say that he is sending mixed messages by not following his own recommendations. Trump's team got footage of the much-need N95 masks being made, and of employees of the factory gathered for speeches by him and other company leaders. The final product was posted on the official White House Twitter account and then re-posted by Trump.
Thank you @Honeywell! pic.twitter.com/4jH6NF63XI— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020
"We will vanquish the virus and build a future of greatness and glory with American heart, American hands, American pride, and American soul!" the president said at the factory.
Employees throughout the video were wearing masks, and often gloves as well, however, the president did not. Critics condemned this move, along with the video itself, which was called a misleading and tone deaf.
Twitter users also wanted to see the president taking a more solemn approach to the coronavirus rather than the triumphant one in this clip. They noted that over 72,000 Americans have now died from the pandemic, and the president should be offering his condolences to a grieving nation, rather than highlighting the hard work of Honeywell employees.
For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the websites of the CDC and the World Health Organization. In the meantime, here is what Twitter had to say about the president's new Honeywell video this week.
70,000 Dead
70,000 DEAD!!
How about, “My Condolences?”
You’re constantly thanking anyone who kisses your derriere or does something that you think makes you look good while ignoring tens of thousands of families that have lost loved ones due to your ineptitude. https://t.co/ncJ5PQPy0E— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 6, 2020
71,043 lives lost. That's on you.— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) May 6, 2020
No Mask
There’s something really strange and wrong about touring a factory making much needed American made N95s (great job, Honeywell🇺🇸) without a mask 😒— Leigh-Ann Webb, MD MBA (@Leighwebb_MD) May 6, 2020
NOW: @realDonaldTrump didn't wear a mask while touring the mask assembly line - and as noted - a reminder was there to WEAR a mask: pic.twitter.com/UVh2lRtch9— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 5, 2020
'Live and Let Die'
They blasted “Live and Let Die” while Trump walked around a Honeywell plant today in Arizona without a mask. It’s hard to believe this clip is real. pic.twitter.com/M1dMe8KaMK— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020
You music selection has always been impeccably out of touch. But one thing is to play "Born in the USA" or "We will rock you" at your rallies, like a moron. Playing "Live and let die" during pandemic it's a whole new level.— Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) May 6, 2020
Previous Coronavirus Claims
America’s worst ‘president’ ever pic.twitter.com/dgOWsp3ggO— Keanothedog_Returns (@judgeyourself99) May 6, 2020
Homemade Videos
You can not trust trump the conman pic.twitter.com/ZTZzNlSksT— 🆃🅷🅸🅽🅺🅴🆁 (@someknew) May 6, 2020
What About Testing?
They are all next to each other with NO MASKS ON! LOL. None of it’s any good with out TESTING!— Peggy Koehler (@pkoesspot) May 6, 2020
How? What’s the plan? You have none no testing nothing!— Susan Hannon (@SueHannon) May 6, 2020
'Nationalism'
This is a GLOBAL PANDEMIC! It will not respond to nationalism! If you had taken it seriously early on we in the USA would have established supply chains to respond to them ¬ need to blame the world for our weaknesses! Keep the pandemic task force in place-it isn’t over yet!— Mark Alan Jackowitz (@markeyesea) May 6, 2020