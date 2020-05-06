Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Being Called out by Donald Trump With Fiery Message

President Donald Trump may think that he's a "wacko last pacer," but Jimmy Kimmel is taking the insult in stride. After the president called out a number of late night hosts in a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Kimmel didn't shy away from responding, thanking the president for the shout out while also condemning his rage-tweeting.

Happy Cinco de Mayo Mr. President! Thanks for the shout-out - now get back to work royally fucking everything up! https://t.co/aa3VKeePJv — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

Kimmel, in true late night host fashion, did leave limit his response to Twitter. Just hours after Trump's tweet was issued, he brought the topic to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he not so subtly criticized the president’s decision to focus on late night hosts rather than the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen more than 70,000 Americans die.

"Trump was up very late last night watching TV and rage-tweeting at 12:46 am. His mood apparently continued into the afternoon, because today he wrote, 'Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a onetime Trump Hater who has come all the way home. His ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko 'last placer' Jimmy Kimmel," Kimmel read the president's tweet. "'Wacko last placer?' I hope he wasn't talking about me!"

"I think maybe this was another typo situation. I think what he meant to tweet was, 'I am completely devastated by the loss of life caused by this insidious virus. My thoughts are with the families of those who have passed. I pledge to spend every waking moment working to make sure our medical workers have the support they need and every American has access to tests. PS–congrats to Greg Gutfeld!'" Kimmel continued. "He does seem to be familiar with all the late-night shows. I've heard that if you snort enough Adderall, you can watch four of them at once."

Other targets of the president’s tweet, which congratulated Greg Gutfield, the host of the The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News, were Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. During his Tuesday night show, Colbert quipped that it’s "nice to know that Trump is staying laser-focused on the ball during a crisis." Meanwhile, Gutfeld responded to the tweet by writing, "thanks Prez!"