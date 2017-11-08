Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump’s Twitter Being Down

Donald Trump‘s Twitter account appeared to have been down for a few minutes shortly before 7 p.m. EST. Although it was only for a short time, Twitter users noticed it and began wondering what was going on.

During that time, Trump still had his @POTUS page active though.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump‘s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” Twitter said in a statement.

Up Next: A Photo of Donald Trump Growing out of Putin’s Stomach Is Going Viral

The “down time” happened less than a half hour after Trump posted a video of his announcement in the Rose Garden on Thursday that Jerome Powell is his nominee to chair the Federal Reserve.

Today, it was my pleasure and great honor to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the @FederalReserve. pic.twitter.com/6aDuRy3zws — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017



Here’s a look at how Twitter users reacted to Trump’s official account going down, even for just a few minutes.

Moments before…

Before that the disappearance of the president’s Twitter, Trump tweeted a video of Broadcom’s announcement revealing it was moving its legal headquarters back to the U.S.

Broadcom’s move to America=$20 BILLION of annual rev into U.S.A., $3+ BILLION/yr. in research/engineering & $6 BILLION/yr. in manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/NsJ4PtVTtl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017



But it was soon after that his account just vanished, leaving many to wonder what exactly happened.

No @RealDonaldTrump?

CNET posted a screenshot of what came up when you searched for @RealDonaldTrump during the “down time,” while others alluded to the fact that the past year did not happen.

Looks like @realDonaldTrump account has been deleted… more to come pic.twitter.com/EU2BNlHR8A — CNET (@CNET) November 2, 2017



IT WAS ALL A DREAM pic.twitter.com/HZaJb0aUX8 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 2, 2017

Some were surprised to see nothing there:

Holy Cheetos, Batman. What has happened to the @realDonaldTrump account? I see no tweets there at all! — Reynardo the Fox (@Reynardo_red) November 2, 2017



Years from now they’ll ask: Where were you when Donald Trump’s account disappeared for 2 minutes?



I know where I was, I was on twitter. pic.twitter.com/pz7bBoqTVx — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) November 2, 2017

Others thought Twitter blocked Trump:

Did twitter just delete @realDonaldTrump’s account?! How can they advocate for free speech & block the President’s account? Outrageous! pic.twitter.com/M7SwlVliMJ — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) November 2, 2017



It does look like @realDonaldTrump page is down. — ResisterMac????️‍? (@MoserMacR) November 2, 2017



Is Twittercide happening? @realDonaldTrump is showing zero tweets. — Kit Zander (@KitZander66) November 2, 2017

Some were relieved his account was gone…

We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017

me hearing someone say donald trump’s twitter account is down: pic.twitter.com/kE2CjsNycD — Monica Patel (@monicapatel917) November 2, 2017

Donald Trump’s Twitter going down for three minutes was the best moment of my entire day. — Evette Dionne ? (@freeblackgirl) November 2, 2017

What happened?

Trump’s account was back up quickly after the “down time.”

One person joked that other @realDonaldTrump accounts quickly replaced the real one:



You fools! Two @realDonaldTrump Twitter accounts have grown to take its place. — Edward Stockwell (@EdwardStockwell) November 2, 2017

What is going on with this douchebag’s account lol @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/QbFJY7Sgu6 — Sammi D. (@SeeScienceSam) November 2, 2017