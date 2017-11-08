Trending

Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump’s Twitter Being Down

Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to have been down for a few minutes shortly before 7 p.m. […]

Donald Trump‘s Twitter account appeared to have been down for a few minutes shortly before 7 p.m. EST. Although it was only for a short time, Twitter users noticed it and began wondering what was going on.

During that time, Trump still had his @POTUS page active though.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump‘s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” Twitter said in a statement.

The “down time” happened less than a half hour after Trump posted a video of his announcement in the Rose Garden on Thursday that Jerome Powell is his nominee to chair the Federal Reserve.

Here’s a look at how Twitter users reacted to Trump’s official account going down, even for just a few minutes.

Moments before…

Before that the disappearance of the president’s Twitter, Trump tweeted a video of Broadcom’s announcement revealing it was moving its legal headquarters back to the U.S.

But it was soon after that his account just vanished, leaving many to wonder what exactly happened.

No @RealDonaldTrump?

CNET posted a screenshot of what came up when you searched for @RealDonaldTrump during the “down time,” while others alluded to the fact that the past year did not happen.

Some were surprised to see nothing there:

Others thought Twitter blocked Trump:

 

Some were relieved his account was gone…

What happened?

Trump’s account was back up quickly after the “down time.”

One person joked that other @realDonaldTrump accounts quickly replaced the real one:

 

