Donald Trump's Twitter Ban Sparks Jokes About Melania Trump's Account and Potential Takeover

Donald Trump is completely banned from Twitter, and users on the social media platform have quickly turned the ban into the foremost discussion on the website. Many Trump supporters are furious and threatening to leave the platform, and his critics are mostly rejoicing or mocking the POTUS. One of the running jokes stems from the fact that Trump tried to send a message to his followers through the official @POTUS account and his other campaign-related accounts after Trump suspended his personal account, @realDonaldTrump. Many assumed one person's Twitter was his next target: his wife Melania's account.

The first lady's personal account, @MELANIATRUMP, and her government account, @FLOTUS, have shown no sign of activity yet. (Her last tweet was a New Year's Day message posted via the @FLOTUS account.) However, those against Trump loved to joke that the president was frantically trying to hack his wife's account. Scroll through to read some of the tweets riffing on the topic.