Donald Trump's Twitter Ban Sparks Jokes About Melania Trump's Account and Potential Takeover
Donald Trump is completely banned from Twitter, and users on the social media platform have quickly turned the ban into the foremost discussion on the website. Many Trump supporters are furious and threatening to leave the platform, and his critics are mostly rejoicing or mocking the POTUS. One of the running jokes stems from the fact that Trump tried to send a message to his followers through the official @POTUS account and his other campaign-related accounts after Trump suspended his personal account, @realDonaldTrump. Many assumed one person's Twitter was his next target: his wife Melania's account.
The first lady's personal account, @MELANIATRUMP, and her government account, @FLOTUS, have shown no sign of activity yet. (Her last tweet was a New Year's Day message posted via the @FLOTUS account.) However, those against Trump loved to joke that the president was frantically trying to hack his wife's account. Scroll through to read some of the tweets riffing on the topic.
Trump logging in Melania’s Twitter account then his kids’ accounts #TrumpBanned #potus pic.twitter.com/3obgHOCtyN— Emily Ledesma (@Pagemaster4Life) January 9, 2021
Donald trump taking over melania’s Twitter after being suspended pic.twitter.com/8uBpFQOXEq— black women matter (@tyrathetaurus) January 9, 2021
#trump trying to crack #Melania 's twitter password #TrumpBanned #TrumpTwitterBan pic.twitter.com/asS9cw0gke— KikiandFinn (@eerteki) January 9, 2021
Trump trying to break into Melania’s Twitter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lezBb0NA8q— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 9, 2021
Do you know Melania's Twitter password? pic.twitter.com/o2gBduNRMq— 🎉 𝙼𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚎𝚕 𝙲. 𝙲𝚘𝚛𝚍𝚎𝚕𝚕 🥂 (@SoCalVillaGuy) January 9, 2021
Trump looking at all the tweets about him on Melania’s Twitter pic.twitter.com/xK7KLa1KjH— Jade Kern (@Jadekernn) January 9, 2021
Live footage of Donald Trump trying to log onto Melania’s Twitter after she says “the password is our anniversary❤️” pic.twitter.com/FR8HdJ1JHl— Lauren (@lperkowski3) January 9, 2021