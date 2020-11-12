Donald Trump Tweets out 'We Will Win!' Even After Joe Biden Wins 2020 Election and Americans Have Thoughts
President Donald Trump is continuing to hold onto the belief that he has a chance of winning the 2020 presidential election. Five days after multiple outlets projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner, the president took to Twitter Thursday to declare "we will win!"
The tweet, shared alongside a video, came amid a flurry of activity from Trump’s personal Twitter account Thursday morning. Along with dozens of retweets casting doubt on the election and criticizing Fox News, Trump declared that he can win Arizona, which is currently called for Biden if they can "audit the total votes cast." He also boasted that his total popular vote count had reached 73 million, and, in an all-caps tweet, he later wrote, "WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
WE WILL WIN! pic.twitter.com/rkd8vK6id7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020
Elsewhere on his account, he dubbed the 2020 election "rigged," an accusation he had thrown out even in the months before Americans headed to the polls on Nov. 23. He also claimed that voting machines operated by Dominion deleted nearly 3 million votes for him nationwide. That tweet was flagged by Twitter with a notice reading, “this claim about election fraud is disputed.”
Trump’s Twitter activity caught the attention of many social media users, and his statement that he will win the election prompted plenty of discussions. While some Americans stated their agreement with the statement, many lamented that Trump has yet to concede. Scroll down to see how Twitter is reacting.
Four days after Americans cast their ballots, numerous outlets called the election. Biden's projected victory came after the key state of Pennsylvania was called for him, bringing his total electoral vote count to 273, surpassing the required 270 to become president.prevnext
In the days since, Biden's lead – both in electoral votes and popular vote – nationally and in key swing states has grown. According to a recent CNN report, Biden will likely win the popular vote by more than 5 million votes (bringing his total to around 80 million), a number that would far exceed any presidential candidate in our nation’s history. He is also projected to earn 306 electoral votes, which is approximately 57% of all the electoral votes available.prevnext
Despite this, Trump has refused to concede, instead opting to issue baseless claims of voter fraud and launching legal action in a number of states. On Monday, his campaign filed a lawsuit seeking to block Biden from being declared victor in Pennsylvania. Similar lawsuits have already been tossed out in other states.prevnext
Although some states, including Georgia, have already confirmed that they will do a recount, CNN reports that such measures will likely do little in changing the election results. The outlet, citing information by Fairvote, reports that the average shift in votes from statewide recounts since 2000 is only 430 votes and 0.02 points, which would not be a large enough margin to change the results in the key swing states.prevnext
WE WILL WIN🎉！！#MAGA2020 https://t.co/YxmwarzwKa
Still, Trump has charged forward with legal action, and his administration has refused to authorize a presidential transition. A presidential transition, which can only start once the General Services Administration (GSA) signs a letter of ascertainment, allows the president-elect and their teams access to government resources and secure facilities to handle classified information and discuss background checks.
It also "amounts to a formal declaration by the federal government" of the winner of the presidential race. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, however, said Tuesday when asked about the transition of power that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."prevnext
Trump's refusal to concede and refusal to begin the transition process is drawing the ire of some in the Republican party. Sen. Pat Toomey, who acknowledged that it's "likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States," recently said that the "transition process ought to begin."prevnext
Despite the Trump administration refusing to begin the formal transition process, the Biden-Harris team is moving forward, a spokesperson confirming that the transition is already "well underway." That spokesperson said that they "look forward to the GSA Administrator quickly ascertaining" Biden and Kamala Harris.prev