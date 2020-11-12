Donald Trump Tweets out 'We Will Win!' Even After Joe Biden Wins 2020 Election and Americans Have Thoughts

President Donald Trump is continuing to hold onto the belief that he has a chance of winning the 2020 presidential election. Five days after multiple outlets projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner, the president took to Twitter Thursday to declare "we will win!"

The tweet, shared alongside a video, came amid a flurry of activity from Trump’s personal Twitter account Thursday morning. Along with dozens of retweets casting doubt on the election and criticizing Fox News, Trump declared that he can win Arizona, which is currently called for Biden if they can "audit the total votes cast." He also boasted that his total popular vote count had reached 73 million, and, in an all-caps tweet, he later wrote, "WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Elsewhere on his account, he dubbed the 2020 election "rigged," an accusation he had thrown out even in the months before Americans headed to the polls on Nov. 23. He also claimed that voting machines operated by Dominion deleted nearly 3 million votes for him nationwide. That tweet was flagged by Twitter with a notice reading, “this claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Trump’s Twitter activity caught the attention of many social media users, and his statement that he will win the election prompted plenty of discussions. While some Americans stated their agreement with the statement, many lamented that Trump has yet to concede. Scroll down to see how Twitter is reacting.