Donald Trump Tweets 3 Words During Impeachment

Now that President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, his trial begins in the Senate. Overseen by Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court, it would take a majority of 67 Senators to vote for Trump’s removal from office. Meanwhile, Trump tweeted out three words (in all caps) during today’s proceedings.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

As one might expect, the responses to the president’s tweet were sharply divided. His supporters chimed in railing against the “hoax” impeachment in the House, while his opponents called for his resignation from office.

The transcripts are a reference to the call Trump made over the summer to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, where it’s being argued that he knowingly planned to withhold aid to the country in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, his possible Democratic opponent in the presidential election this year. Last month the House voted to impeach Trump on two counts: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Given that the votes in the House were almost entirely along party lines, and given that the Republicans hold 53 out of 100 seats in the Senate, it seems unlikely there will be 67 votes to remove him from office.

Last week, Trump offered up another all-caps tweet about his feelings for impeachment, but when he made the repeat proclamation that he “made a perfect phone call,” it ended up creating a meme.

That same week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the roster of House Democrats who will help preside over the Senate’s trial. Reps. Adam Schiff of California; Jerry Nadler of New York; Hakeem Jeffries of New York; Jason Crow of Colorado; Zoe Lofgren of California; Val Demings of Florida; and Sylvia Garcia of Texas will “manage” the trial.

Speaking at a press conference last week, Pelosi said the hearings were “about the Constitution of the United States and it’s important for the president to know and Putin to know that American voters — voters in America — should decide who our president is.”

After the announcement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the upcoming trial “the gravest process our Constitution contemplates.” Meanwhile, Trump tweeted out that it was “another con job” by the Democratic party.

You can read up on how to watch the Senate Impeachment Trial online here.