Donald Trump Tweets That He's Leaving Hospital Monday Evening Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Following his hospitalization for coronavirus, President Donald Trump has announced that he will be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening. He shared the news in a tweet, and added that he is "feeling really good." Trump went on to say that Americans should not "be afraid" of COVID-19, and that they should not "let it dominate" their lives.

Trump also stated that "some really great drugs & knowledge" have developed under his administration. The U.S. President concluded his tweet by saying that he feels "better than I did 20 years ago!" Many medical professionals are taking issue with Trump's comments, however, as they feel that he is expressing dangerously flippant behavior regarding the seriousness of COVID-19. "Don’t be afraid of Covid? Not every American has access to the top therapeutics and doctors with the most advanced equipment available to the President of the United States," tweeted Dr. Eugene Gu. "You feel better than you did 20 years ago? That’s because of your dexamethasone high that resembles mania."

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

On Friday, 74-year-old Trump tweeted that he, as well as First Lady Melania, had tested positive for COVID-19. He stated that they would be quarantining "together," and assured his supporters that he would "get through it." Later that day he was taken to Walter Reed for more thorough medical treatment.

On Sunday, Trump had a security motorcade drive him around outside the hospital, so that he could wave to the crowd of supporters that gathered. However, that did not go over well with all of the hospitals staff, as Dr. James Phillips took to Twitter to criticize the move. "That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures," he wrote. "The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play."

Trump has reportedly been ready to get back to the White House, a source told CNN that Trump is done with the hospital" because he believes being there "makes him look weak." Previously, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows stated that Trump's doctors would make a decision on Monday as to whether the president would be allowed to leave the hospital.