Donald Trump Slammed for Tweet Calling out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to ‘Do More’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump is under fire for a controversial tweet about the coronavirus pandemic. The commander-in-chief updated his followers about a tele-conference with the governors of the U.S. on Wednesday, saying that the call was “very good.” However, he singled out New York governor Andrew Cuomo, saying he needs to “do more.”

“Just had a very good tele-conference with Nation’s Governors,” the president tweeted. “Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to ‘do more’.” He deleted an earlier version of the same tweet, correcting the typo “Nations’s.” He also put the words “do more” in quotes for some reason.

President Trump did not specify what he wanted to see from Gov. Cuomo, or what he thought Cuomo’s constituents were lacking. He did not address Cuomo in any of his subsequent tweets either.

Cuomo did have a response, however. He posted a screen shot of the original tweet adding his own commentary.

“I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President,” he wrote.

As expected, social media was outraged over the post, though they were split about whose side they were on. It proved to be the source of several arguments on social media in the hours that followed.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to President Trump’s tweet about Gov. Cuomo.

NYC Residents Testify

As a NYC resident… I can attest he’s done more in the last 12 hours than you’ve done in your whole presidency*.



Thank you @NYGovCuomo! — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 16, 2020

Some New York City residents responded to President Trump saying that they could attest to Cuomo’s leadership and his response to the coronavirus pandemic. They pointed to some of the steps Cuomo has taken so far, saying that he has already been more active than President Trump.

Praise

I have to say one thing Cuomo has done is very remarkable in making their own supply of disinfectant and sanitizer. What other Gov has steam lined that? My governor has simply shut everything down. You want to be useful Mr. President, STFU and ask what you can do more to help. — Devil’s Advocate (@RayDeLorenzo) March 16, 2020

While not everything Gov. Cuomo has done has been unanimously loved, some users in the replies to President Trump’s tweet did praise specific steps he has taken. This included Cuomo’s controversial step to have prisoners in New York begin manufacturing hand sanitizer.

‘Unconscionable’

In fact, it’s outrageous that Trump and the federal government are prioritizing helping big corporations and bailing out huge companies rather than focusing all resources on the actual American people. We are basically left to fend for ourselves or give our health data to Google. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 16, 2020

Gov. Cuomo’s record aside, some users thought that President Trump’s response to the pandemic has been disastrous, especially his handling of federal aid to states.

Insulting

Trump deleted his other tweet on this so I’m plugging this again.



Trump is attacking Cuomo because his ego can’t handle the fact Cuomo is leading one of the best responses to coronavirus in the country while Trump’s incompetence is exposed. https://t.co/NP04flShAp — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 16, 2020

Some thought that the president was wasting his time by insulting other leaders over their coronavirus response. Instead, they wanted to see him do more himself.

‘Partisan’

STOP WITH YOUR PARTISAN NONSENSE!



AMERICANS ARE DYING AND ILL.



STOP! — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 16, 2020

Many saw President Trump’s attack on Gov. Cuomo as a partisan act, and they thought that politics is the last thing the U.S. needs during a time of such crisis. They begged the president to put ignore party lines while the threat of coronavirus looms.

‘True Leadership’

I think you should step aside and let @NYGovCuomo take charge of this crisis. He has exhibited true leadership throughout this crisis. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 16, 2020

A few people on Twitter even suggested that the U.S. as a whole would be better served with Gov. Cuomo in the presidency. This was a controversial claim, but it drummed up lots of conversation.

Call to Vote

Finally, many people used the president’s coronavirus pandemic response as a means of encouraging others to vote in the hopes of getting a leader who could better handle a crisis of this magnitude, as they saw it.

