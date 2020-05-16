Donald Trump Creates Confusion After Claim Protesting Truckers Honking During Coronavirus Briefing 'Love' Him

President Donald Trump's reaction to the sound of truck horns during a coronavirus press conference on Friday has caused the usual uproar online. As Trump was speaking to reporters, a truck horn briefly drowned out his voice. However, his reaction to the situation left a number of people puzzled.

"And you hear that outside, that beautiful sound -- those are truckers that are with us all the way," Trump said. "They are protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against. There's hundreds of trucks out there, and that's the sign of love. Not the sign of your typical protest. So I want to thank our great truckers. They like me and I like them."

Later on Friday, while speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the president reprieved his claim. "Those are friendly truckers," he said. "They're on our side. It's almost a celebration, in a way."

Despite Trump's claims, CNN noted that the nearby truckers were protesting, but not in his favor. Among their numerous issues are unfairly low freight rates during the pandemic, brokers' price-gouging, poor safety regulations and the federal government's approach to self-driving trucks, which threaten their livelihoods. While Trump's reaction to the truckers was perplexing, Twitter was there to help people work through it.