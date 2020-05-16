Donald Trump Creates Confusion After Claim Protesting Truckers Honking During Coronavirus Briefing 'Love' Him
President Donald Trump's reaction to the sound of truck horns during a coronavirus press conference on Friday has caused the usual uproar online. As Trump was speaking to reporters, a truck horn briefly drowned out his voice. However, his reaction to the situation left a number of people puzzled.
"And you hear that outside, that beautiful sound -- those are truckers that are with us all the way," Trump said. "They are protesting in favor of President Trump, as opposed to against. There's hundreds of trucks out there, and that's the sign of love. Not the sign of your typical protest. So I want to thank our great truckers. They like me and I like them."
Later on Friday, while speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the president reprieved his claim. "Those are friendly truckers," he said. "They're on our side. It's almost a celebration, in a way."
Despite Trump's claims, CNN noted that the nearby truckers were protesting, but not in his favor. Among their numerous issues are unfairly low freight rates during the pandemic, brokers' price-gouging, poor safety regulations and the federal government's approach to self-driving trucks, which threaten their livelihoods. While Trump's reaction to the truckers was perplexing, Twitter was there to help people work through it.
Truck off, trucker mother. https://t.co/MXHXacdjAm— AlWalentis (@AlWalentis) May 15, 2020
It's not a celebration. It's a protest of problems facing truckers, which the protesters want the president to deal with. They aren't happy Trump is alternately lying that their protest is not a protest at all or that it is a protest to support Trump. https://t.co/VNCqpm2NVX— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 15, 2020
Today, Trump bragged about Truckers at his press conference honking their horns.
Turns out they were honking to protest Trump's government's lack of support for them. They were begging for help in a mess that he helped create.
Meanwhile Trump spends million on the Space force.— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 15, 2020
Truckers that are blowing there horns in the background are not supporting Trump has he claims they are. He is lying again.— William Marlon Coupe (@coup_william) May 16, 2020
They absolutely were not. They were protesting Trump. Since May 1, truckers have been protesting on Constitution Avenue in Washington D.C., asking for more regulations on freight brokers and fair rates.— Gee.Frank🏳️🌈❄️🌊 (@Frank_N_Meems) May 16, 2020
Wait, truckers are protesting for him? Wouldn’t that not be a protest then? Do you protest things you’re for?— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 15, 2020
Trump pauses his remarks on vaccine development to note that the loud honking in the background is from truckers who are protesting in favor of him, calling it a “sign of love.”
The truckers are protesting low shipping rates during the pandemic and are seeking gov’t support.— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 15, 2020
The Trucker are protesting against Trump, but the moron in chief cannot control his narcissism and took credit as usual— G.S.S.I.A. USA (@GSSIA_USA) May 16, 2020
The golfers and the truckers are two key segments of Donald Trump's base. Congrats to Trump for pissing off both of them on the same say.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 15, 2020
Hard to ignore their horns during his remarks in the Rose Garden, President Trump acknowledges the truckers protesting on Constitution Avenue in demand of fair pay. Trump says they’re protesting in favor of him, not opposition. They say they’re facing economic strain.— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 15, 2020
Truckers are Protesting Low Shipping Rates During this Pandemic! Typical Trump! pic.twitter.com/wZqNB8AZKt— John M Kodek (@JMKodiak44) May 15, 2020
I loaded trucks for a living & my running mate @AngelaNWalker is a truck driver. Trump said truckers are honking to support him, when actually it's a distress signal because he's blowing the pandemic response. Workers are sick & tired of this con man pretending he's on our side. https://t.co/vCJc7exUcQ— Howie Hawkins (@HowieHawkins) May 15, 2020