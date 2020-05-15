Donald Trump's Alleged Pandemic Plan Binder Reveal Shades Barack Obama, Leaves Many With Questions

President Donald Trump revealed his pandemic plan binder on Thursday and seemingly shaded former President Barack Obama with it, leaving many with questions. Trump showed off the binder while speaking to the press before leaving on Marine One. He also had his new Press Secretary Kayleigh Mcenany with him.

"I just wanted to outline our pandemic preparedness. The Obama-Biden plan that has been referenced was insufficient; it wasn’t going to work. So what our administration did, under the leadership of President Trump, is do an entire 2018 Pandemic Preparedness Report," Mcenany said. "Beyond that, we did a whole exercise on pandemic preparedness in August of last year and had an entire after-action report put together. In other words, the Obama-Biden paper packet was superseded by a President Trump-style Pandemic Preparedness Response plan."

Trump then chimed in how it was so "much better" because it was "much more complete," which was admittedly "a lot tougher" so to speak. "We were given very little when we came into this administration, and they’ve done a fantastic job and I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year, and I think distribution will take place almost simultaneously because we’ve geared up the military. And you’ll see that tomorrow."

The move has definitely had a lot of people confused on Twitter, and they are sounding off. Scroll down to see what many are saying.