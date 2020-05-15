Donald Trump's Alleged Pandemic Plan Binder Reveal Shades Barack Obama, Leaves Many With Questions
President Donald Trump revealed his pandemic plan binder on Thursday and seemingly shaded former President Barack Obama with it, leaving many with questions. Trump showed off the binder while speaking to the press before leaving on Marine One. He also had his new Press Secretary Kayleigh Mcenany with him.
"I just wanted to outline our pandemic preparedness. The Obama-Biden plan that has been referenced was insufficient; it wasn’t going to work. So what our administration did, under the leadership of President Trump, is do an entire 2018 Pandemic Preparedness Report," Mcenany said. "Beyond that, we did a whole exercise on pandemic preparedness in August of last year and had an entire after-action report put together. In other words, the Obama-Biden paper packet was superseded by a President Trump-style Pandemic Preparedness Response plan."
Trump then chimed in how it was so "much better" because it was "much more complete," which was admittedly "a lot tougher" so to speak. "We were given very little when we came into this administration, and they’ve done a fantastic job and I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year, and I think distribution will take place almost simultaneously because we’ve geared up the military. And you’ll see that tomorrow."
The move has definitely had a lot of people confused on Twitter, and they are sounding off. Scroll down to see what many are saying.
Three months into the crisis, Trump is now suddenly claiming that he had his own pandemic “plan.”
Did he read it? Almost certainly not
Has it worked? 85,000 deaths and 36 million people filing for unemployment would suggest it hasn’t https://t.co/boD93rSt9Q— Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) May 14, 2020
Trump claims the White House had a Pandemic preparedness plan since August 2019.
Why are we just hearing about this now after 86,587 deaths and over 1.4 million cases?????
These people really believe Americans are stupid.— Covie (@roper_93) May 14, 2020
WTF is this nonsense?? Do they think holding up a binder and saying Obama wasn’t prepared for the pandemic but they were, is going to work?? Is there even anything in the binders?— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) May 14, 2020
And WTF is he alluding to about the military??
These people are insane!! pic.twitter.com/WWdZgHUkUU
She says they are a pandemic response plan and an after-action report on a pandemic response exercise. But I’ve never heard of them. Have you? If the Trump Admin has done either — created a robust response plan, or actually run a simulation, wouldn’t they have told us long ago?— Peter Sagal (@petersagal) May 15, 2020
So is @PressSec's point that Trump bungled a pandemic because the Obama Team didn't put its 69-page playbook for fighting pandemics in a three-ring binder? https://t.co/PeHmM4XfNO— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 14, 2020
Did you catch Kayleigh near the chopper with Trump yesterday, flashing some binders she insists are the administration’s pandemic response plans? She says she will go over them today for the press “line by line”. Really? Where were these plans during the last 5 months?— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 15, 2020
Didn’t Obama put a pandemic response plan in place and then Trump defunded it orrrr???? https://t.co/ozX8PKaO0X— Gloria (@Mc2290) May 15, 2020
Oh yeah. We’re going to believe you? Your childish excitement at pulling out a binder and claiming trump had a plan all along?
Sweetie. Listen to me. You have zero credibility.— Larry (@lschermbeck) May 15, 2020
You know what I find funny? You speak about the extensive Trump Pandemic Plan...holding up these binders...but when you ask any member of the House and/or Senate, they cannot quote one single item from the report.
Wanna know why?— TiffAJSean&AbbysDad (@AidansYear26) May 15, 2020
Because it never existed...#LiarInChief
So, tRump had a printed pandemic plan in binders, and never opened them, or it’s a really bad plan? Which is it??— EnoughAlready2 (@Already2Enough) May 15, 2020
Oh, well if there are binders...🙄 https://t.co/CxYJcz6ds5— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 14, 2020
So Trump is touting that his pandemic playbook is better because it’s in a binder?— Jimijams (@Jimi_Jammin) May 14, 2020
WTF?#GOPSucks#ChopperTalk#TrumpAllentown pic.twitter.com/w1tQ4BxIZU
So......Trump's plan is not paper. What's in the binder? Digital zeroes and ones?— A V (@4cryineye) May 14, 2020
Kayleigh we know that "binder" was empty.. you tell us that playbook has been in existence since last August but this is the first we are hearing about it? Trumpers are stupid but the rest of us aren't. Trump exposed to COVID you don't wear a mask don't you have a baby at home?— Nancy Russell (@russelln10) May 15, 2020