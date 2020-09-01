Donald Trump Stirs Twitter With Tweet Announcing His Trip to Kenosha
President Donald Trump on Tuesday will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but his tweet announcing his intended visit is not going over well on social media. During his visit, Trump will not meet with Blake, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down, and his family, but will rather "thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard for a job well done."
Heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard for a job well done. The Violence stopped six days ago, the moment the Guard entered the picture. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020
The president's trip has raised concerns that it will only serve to stir tensions in the city, which has seen nightly protests ever since the Aug. 23 shooting. Although most protesting has remained peaceful, there has been notable damage to buildings and several vehicles have been set on fire. There have also been clashes between protesters and counter-protesters, with 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse currently facing five felonies and a misdemeanor after she shot three protesters, killing two, after traveling from out of state. Wisconsin's Gov. Tony Evers, and Kenosha's Democratic Mayor John Antaramian, have both urged the president not to visit at this time. Antaramian said it would have been "better had he waited to have for another time to come." Trump, however, has downplayed the concerns, stating that his visit "increase enthusiasm and it could increase love and respect for our country."
The president's Tuesday morning tweet, amid the recommendation that he postpone his visit, notably stirred social media. While some applauded his decision, many pointed out that now is not the proper time and that he is going around the advice of local officials. Scroll down to see how Twitter is reacting.
The people of Kenosha, Wisconsin don’t want you there. You are only going to outrage more people and cause more violence.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 1, 2020
prevnext
the president of the united states is forcing himself on Kenosha just as if it were some unwilling woman— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 1, 2020
So, #DonaldTrump thinks the police shooting an unarmed guy in the back seven times is doing a good job! https://t.co/eKUGAyYnhW— Derek James #VoteBidenHarris2020 (@derekjames150) September 1, 2020
prevnext
I can’t wait to see Trump stand for law and order in Kenosha today. Who else is with me?!— RD (@real_defender) September 1, 2020
Trump is only going to Kenosha because he knows his visit will bring more violence make things worse. He doesn't want Kenosha to heal. The more violence and division, the better. pic.twitter.com/UlRJtAmDHC— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) September 1, 2020
prevnext
Will you be thanking Law Enforcement for when they shot Jacob Blake in the back or for when they let your supporter walk by them right after murdering two people?— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) September 1, 2020
The president is going to go to Kenosha to thank law enforcement.
I'm trying to remember, what triggered the unrest in Kenosha to begin with? 🤔🤨🤬 https://t.co/a6shB5dQUQ— Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) September 1, 2020
prevnext
What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/9g3mF577wi— Geoffrey Clark (@gfclark89) September 1, 2020
No one wants you there!— Lara (@DPWIMM) September 1, 2020
prevnext
They don’t want you there.— Joni ~ Nasty Woman (@j_cianciolo) September 1, 2020
Safe travels Mr President! https://t.co/bBoLM9bcqi— SnorkyJr (@SnorkyJr) September 1, 2020
prevnext
Not to heal the community.....wow https://t.co/B1Y6l9Iytg— SavMom8.26❤️ (@CJTS7006) September 1, 2020
Correction: Heading to Kenosha to fuel further division & chaos! Trump is the #DividerInChief & thanks to his toxic politics, America is now more divided than ever.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) September 1, 2020
prev
Heading to Kenosha even though it’s been made pretty clear your not wanted there. The mayor asked you not to come. The Blake family doesn’t want to speak with you. And you are currently defending the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse as self defense. KENOSHA DOESNT WANT YOU!— kimberly (@kimberrish) September 1, 2020