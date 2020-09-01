Donald Trump Stirs Twitter With Tweet Announcing His Trip to Kenosha

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but his tweet announcing his intended visit is not going over well on social media. During his visit, Trump will not meet with Blake, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down, and his family, but will rather "thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard for a job well done."

Heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard for a job well done. The Violence stopped six days ago, the moment the Guard entered the picture. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

The president's trip has raised concerns that it will only serve to stir tensions in the city, which has seen nightly protests ever since the Aug. 23 shooting. Although most protesting has remained peaceful, there has been notable damage to buildings and several vehicles have been set on fire. There have also been clashes between protesters and counter-protesters, with 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse currently facing five felonies and a misdemeanor after she shot three protesters, killing two, after traveling from out of state. Wisconsin's Gov. Tony Evers, and Kenosha's Democratic Mayor John Antaramian, have both urged the president not to visit at this time. Antaramian said it would have been "better had he waited to have for another time to come." Trump, however, has downplayed the concerns, stating that his visit "increase enthusiasm and it could increase love and respect for our country."

The president's Tuesday morning tweet, amid the recommendation that he postpone his visit, notably stirred social media. While some applauded his decision, many pointed out that now is not the proper time and that he is going around the advice of local officials. Scroll down to see how Twitter is reacting.