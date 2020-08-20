Donald Trump Stirs Social Media By Saying Twitter Is 'Negative on Republican Voices, Especially Mine'
President Donald Trump is continuing to speak out against Twitter, the social media platform that has become his rival in recent months. Following a late-night Twitter rant as he tuned into the Democratic National Convention, the president was up and at 'em early Thursday morning, taking aim at Twitter for allegedly only showcasing "negative" views "of Republican voices."
It’s never a real Twitter Trending. It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020
In recent weeks and months, the president has had a contentious relationship with what is undoubtedly his favorite social media platform. As the nation heads into the 2020 presidential election, Twitter has, on numerous occasions, flagged the president’s tweets for various reasons, including for false information and glorification of violence. Just last month, Trump slammed the platform for frequently making him among the trending topics, something that he called "disgusting" and "really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!"
His most recent condemnation and accusations against Twitter unsurprisingly sparked a heated response. Within minutes of the tweets posting, dozens of people replied, many with unfavorable opinions of the messaging. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.
Poor Liddle' racist, fascist, trump. Always being seen on Twitter and in the rea world as negative because THAT'S WHAT YOU KEEP SHOWING US EVERY F*CKING DAY.
Stop locking babies in cages.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 20, 2020
Stop trying to kill our USPS.
Stop lying to the people.
Stop being a dick.
JUST STOP.
prevnext
Gee, I wonder why #TrumpMeltdown is trending? pic.twitter.com/QkQ6Dr4zsv— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 20, 2020
Twitter should sue you for defamation. You have no clue how algorithms work. It’s as if your Brain stopped working 50 years ago.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 20, 2020
prevnext
Want some cheese with that whine? https://t.co/xG64Sw3wKU pic.twitter.com/zbPT5xUFDB— Stella Stella (@OStellaStella) August 20, 2020
It's too early in the day for #TrumpWhine
LET'S GET THE HASHTAG TRENDING!! :)— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 20, 2020
prevnext
Never stops whining— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 20, 2020
Can we just put baby in a corner? https://t.co/re6PrMTEn0— Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) August 20, 2020
prevnext
This is what the President of the United States is focused on this morning. https://t.co/CXzp4N9kEA— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 20, 2020
Who will tell him how Twitter Trending works?— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 20, 2020
prevnext
Donald Trump has the 7th most followed account on Twitter
If Twitter wanted to silence his voice, he would've been banned from Twitter for violating its policies numerous times— The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) August 20, 2020
Wait till he finds out #TrumpMeltdown is trending. 😂 https://t.co/HcfFsNdJOw— Jai'me Jan (@jaimelondonboy) August 20, 2020
prevnext
It’s not easy being a minority president who cheated his way into office. People don’t like that.— CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) August 20, 2020
I see you're following Twitter trends, maybe you should try to follow a security or covid briefing one day.— John Giovanni Pierni (@jpierni) August 20, 2020
prev
That’s not true. It’s a real trend. If enough people tweeted a hashtag like #CrybabyDonnie then it would trend.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 20, 2020