Donald Trump Stirs Social Media By Saying Twitter Is 'Negative on Republican Voices, Especially Mine'

President Donald Trump is continuing to speak out against Twitter, the social media platform that has become his rival in recent months. Following a late-night Twitter rant as he tuned into the Democratic National Convention, the president was up and at 'em early Thursday morning, taking aim at Twitter for allegedly only showcasing "negative" views "of Republican voices."

It’s never a real Twitter Trending. It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

In recent weeks and months, the president has had a contentious relationship with what is undoubtedly his favorite social media platform. As the nation heads into the 2020 presidential election, Twitter has, on numerous occasions, flagged the president’s tweets for various reasons, including for false information and glorification of violence. Just last month, Trump slammed the platform for frequently making him among the trending topics, something that he called "disgusting" and "really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!"

His most recent condemnation and accusations against Twitter unsurprisingly sparked a heated response. Within minutes of the tweets posting, dozens of people replied, many with unfavorable opinions of the messaging. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.