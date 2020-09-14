Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Saying He Would 'Negotiate' a Third Term as President
The upcoming 2020 presidential election is still two months away, but President Donald Trump is already looking ahead to a third term. Speaking at his campaign rally in Nevada on Saturday, the president raised eyebrows and sparked outrage on social media when he told his supporters that he would "negotiate" a third term, which he says he is "entitled" to.
Making his remarks, the president said that he would beat Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming election and "in four more years in the White House." After that, he said, "we'll negotiate, because based on the way we were treated, we're probably entitled to another four years after that."
This marked just the latest example of the president sparking hopes of a third term. He made similar remarks at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in August, where he said, "we'll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years." While some have brushed off the remarks as a joke, Trump's former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, in an interview with CNN, said that "Trump believes that he should be the ruler — the dictator of the United States of America" and that "he actually is looking to change the Constitution," according to The Hill.
The 22nd Amendment, which was ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four-term presidency, prohibits a president from seeking more than two terms in office. The president’s continued remarks that he possible plans to nullify this amendment – a two-thirds majority of both houses of Congress or have two-thirds of state legislatures call a constitutional convention, according to Forbes – has sparked plenty of discussion on social media. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.
If there was any doubt Trump wants to be a dictator, you can lay those to rest right here.
The Goon just suggested he would "negotiate" a third term, because he's "entitled" to it.— AltYellowstoneNatPar (@AltYelloNatPark) September 13, 2020
If conservatives were as “patriotic” as they claim to be, this would be the end of Trump’s campaign... instead it barely makes a blip because he’s been “joking” about a third term for years. pic.twitter.com/iSKiDhmCyO— Julio Anta (@JulioAnta) September 13, 2020
Trump says he will "negotiate" a third term because of "how he's been treated."
Just Wow.— 🅱️Lack Lℹ️ves Ⓜ️atter (Jeff) (@black_ranga) September 13, 2020
Trump has now said at his rally today he is going to “negotiate” for a third term in office. If we do not get him out now we lose any chance of having anything good for the people in this country.— katherine ✌🏻❤️🎸🌎🧚🌺🌼🌸 (@katherineOma) September 13, 2020
He’s not “teasing”. Please stop treating these comments of his like they’re not to be taken seriously. He’s a dangerous, malignant narcissist and means every word of it when he talks like this and will do whatever’s necessary to make it happen.— Little Black Dress just tryin' to stay alive in FL (@LittleBlkDres) September 13, 2020
He is not joking! We need to take this seriously.— dawn (@threesunrises) September 13, 2020
Last night Trump said he’ll negotiate for a 3rd term cuz he’s “probably entitled to it.”
1. There’s is no negotiating the Constitution.— 𝕋𝕚𝕡𝕤𝕪_𝕋𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕟 #Bluenami2020 (@Tipsy_in_Texas) September 14, 2020
2. He’s entitled to nothing but a prison cell.
3. He won’t have a 2nd term so it’s a moot point.
Over my dead body.— 🌊Sheryl Lynne does not take responsibility (@shossy2) September 14, 2020
You don't "negotiate" the Constitution, although with his record of negotiations it would be a slam dunk loser
This is just another one of his distraction tactics#TrumpIsALoser #TrumpIsACompleteFailure https://t.co/WAcWH6xl4g
Evidently his supporters treat the constitution the same way they treat the bible. They choose to only follow certain parts. The constitution says that presidents can only serve 2 terms, but they only care about the 1st and 2nd amendments.— April Perry (@AprilMP) September 13, 2020
He isn’t teasing. @realDonaldTrump is the most anti-American, anti-Constitution person we’ve ever had occupy our White House. Vote in November like our democracy depends on it because it does.— Nicole Hodges (@nicoleshodges) September 13, 2020
Since when is the Constitution up for negotiation?
The @GOP has made a mockery of America.@realDonaldTrump needs to go now.https://t.co/WCaI8YCjfk— Mandy Thornton (@thornton_mandy) September 14, 2020
Trump thinks he’s entitled to a THIRD term as president in 2024 because of how he was treated his first (hopefully last) term and says he’s going to negotiate for it.
Trump tramples on the constitution on a daily basis.
Have trumpers ever even read the constitution? 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪— UN-Registered Republican #XGOPVotingBlue (@LuvMacyIsabella) September 13, 2020
The US Constitution is clear: the president may only serve two terms. This cannot change without an amendment. Suggesting otherwise is reckless and dangerous behavior. https://t.co/sX2MQ0sHr7— Mike Abramowitz (@abramowitz) September 14, 2020
Watch out, America. This guy means business and he is the biggest threat to our democracy there has ever been. His spell needs to be broken.— Susan (@Mommeee_forever) September 13, 2020