Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Saying He Would 'Negotiate' a Third Term as President

The upcoming 2020 presidential election is still two months away, but President Donald Trump is already looking ahead to a third term. Speaking at his campaign rally in Nevada on Saturday, the president raised eyebrows and sparked outrage on social media when he told his supporters that he would "negotiate" a third term, which he says he is "entitled" to.

Making his remarks, the president said that he would beat Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming election and "in four more years in the White House." After that, he said, "we'll negotiate, because based on the way we were treated, we're probably entitled to another four years after that."

This marked just the latest example of the president sparking hopes of a third term. He made similar remarks at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in August, where he said, "we'll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years." While some have brushed off the remarks as a joke, Trump's former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, in an interview with CNN, said that "Trump believes that he should be the ruler — the dictator of the United States of America" and that "he actually is looking to change the Constitution," according to The Hill.

The 22nd Amendment, which was ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four-term presidency, prohibits a president from seeking more than two terms in office. The president’s continued remarks that he possible plans to nullify this amendment – a two-thirds majority of both houses of Congress or have two-thirds of state legislatures call a constitutional convention, according to Forbes – has sparked plenty of discussion on social media. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.