Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Mocking Joe Biden, Saying He'll 'Listen to the Scientists' If Elected
On Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, by saying Biden would "listen to scientists" if elected. Judging by the response on Twitter, that was not the take-down Trump hoped it would be, as many Americans expressed their excitement about the idea. Meanwhile, Trump openly admitted that he has not "listened totally to scientists" throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
"He's gonna want to lock down. He'll listen to the scientists," Trump said at a rally in Nevada on Sunday night. "If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead — we’re like a rocket ship. Take a look at the numbers." Trump was likely referring to the "numbers" in the stock market, which are not doing as well as he implied. Economists fear that without another stimulus check, the market is doomed to crash again, perhaps even worse than before.
Trump complains if Biden is elected, “He’ll listen to the scientists.”
Wait. Is that a bad thing?pic.twitter.com/YIqHER6SJW— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 19, 2020
Trump's anti-science rhetoric did not stop there. He condemned Democratic governors for "keeping their states closed" with various coronavirus relief measures, and said that these leaders would surrender their "future to the virus."
This kind of talk frustrated pundits on both sides of the political aisle. According to an analysis by NBC News, Trump's downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic is not playing well in some states that typically vote Republican, particularly in the midwest. This has led several GOP senators to distance themselves from the president in recent weeks.
That trend continued after Trump mocked "scientists" amid a deadly global pandemic. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to that comment overnight.
Biden Spokesperson
This is tellingly out of touch and the polar opposite of reality. Trump crashed the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration by lying about and attacking the science, and layoffs are rising. Meanwhile, Joe Biden would create millions more jobs than Trump. https://t.co/gVFtsdO6XR— Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) October 18, 2020
Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates spoke out against Trump's commentary on Sunday night. Not only did he condemn this anti-science philosophy, he argued that Trump had squandered a strong economy that he inherited from the Obama-Biden administration.
Slogan
Actually, this would make a great campaign slogan for Biden.— Vicki Michel (@vickimichel8) October 19, 2020
Vote for the person who listens to the science? Yes, I did.
Weird flex, but okay.#BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/tvAEViocop— Jackie Weisman (@jmw3883) October 19, 2020
Some argued that the Biden campaign should simply adopt this quote as a slogan, with no alterations at all. To them, "listening to scientists" was a top priority for the next president.
Trump Advisers
trump says of Joe Biden "He'll listen to the scientists" as if that's a bad thing. It's what LEADERS do.
Instead, trump listens to dead-eyed Jared, crazy Rudy, and Shammity.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 19, 2020
Meanwhile, some mocked Trump for who he listens to instead of scientists, calling out some of his most infamous advisers and influencers.
Hypocrite
Why did the WH take Trump to the hospital when he had COVID-19?— Hanna Hurley (@hanna_hurley) October 19, 2020
They should have avoided all those masked, highly educated scientists trying to treat him and save his life.
Next time life-flight him to Russia....try folk medicine in Siberia.
No, you heard it right. The President of the United States, in the year 2020, is mocking his opponent with “He’ll listen to the scientists”. This is the same guy who would have died two weeks ago without scientists.— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) October 19, 2020
Many critics also pointed out the many ways in which Trump has benefited from scientists, including his state-of-the-art COVID-19 treatment with the latest in experimental drugs and treatments. They wondered how he can impugn the people who may have saved his life less than a month ago.
Economy
Yeah, we’re like a rocket. A rocket about to make a crash landing. 💥💥💥 https://t.co/a04NPwPa2I— sharon north east (@primaltwit) October 19, 2020
As for Trump's brags about the economy, Americans had plenty of reason to dispute that as well. Some chimed in to remark on the income they've lost through this pandemic, even when their state's lock down restrictions were lifted.
Death Toll
The president of the United States BOASTING about ignoring scientists in the middle of a global pandemic that had thus far taken 220,000 lives and infected more than 8.1 MILLION Americans...🙄— Mitra Gh (@MitraMir11) October 19, 2020
Americans could not ignore the coronavirus numbers in contrast to the economic numbers, either, with nearly a quarter-million Americans now dead and millions more infected. According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has a disproportionate amount of the world's cases.
Efficacy
"If Biden's elected, he'll listen to the scientists! He'll put your children's education in the hands of teachers! He'll let regulators determine the quality of the food you consume! He'll have safety officials in your workplaces!" pic.twitter.com/UQYjkILBie— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) October 19, 2020
Aside from mocking the president for this contradictory talking point, many critics wondered if it would really be as effective as the president seems to hope. Many guessed that at this point, even his loyal followers may start to defect as they see the impact of this pandemic on their communities and families.