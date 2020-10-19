Donald Trump Stirs Social Media by Mocking Joe Biden, Saying He'll 'Listen to the Scientists' If Elected

On Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, by saying Biden would "listen to scientists" if elected. Judging by the response on Twitter, that was not the take-down Trump hoped it would be, as many Americans expressed their excitement about the idea. Meanwhile, Trump openly admitted that he has not "listened totally to scientists" throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's gonna want to lock down. He'll listen to the scientists," Trump said at a rally in Nevada on Sunday night. "If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead — we’re like a rocket ship. Take a look at the numbers." Trump was likely referring to the "numbers" in the stock market, which are not doing as well as he implied. Economists fear that without another stimulus check, the market is doomed to crash again, perhaps even worse than before.

Trump complains if Biden is elected, “He’ll listen to the scientists.” Wait. Is that a bad thing?pic.twitter.com/YIqHER6SJW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 19, 2020

Trump's anti-science rhetoric did not stop there. He condemned Democratic governors for "keeping their states closed" with various coronavirus relief measures, and said that these leaders would surrender their "future to the virus."

This kind of talk frustrated pundits on both sides of the political aisle. According to an analysis by NBC News, Trump's downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic is not playing well in some states that typically vote Republican, particularly in the midwest. This has led several GOP senators to distance themselves from the president in recent weeks.

That trend continued after Trump mocked "scientists" amid a deadly global pandemic. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to that comment overnight.