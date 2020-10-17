Donald Trump's 'Nodding' Supporter at NBC Town Hall Goes Viral, Identity Revealed

During President Donald Trump's Town Hall on Thursday night, social media became fixated on the "nodding lady" behind him, and now she has come forward. Mayra Joli is the Trump supporter who can be seen nodding, giving thumbs ups and generally agreeing with the president throughout the night. After Miami Herald reporter Alex Daughtery found Joli's true identity, her viral clout seemed to rise even more.

Joli was deemed the viral moment of the night when NBC hosted a town hall-style interview with Trump for the 2020 presidential election. Some likened her to the fly that landed on Mike Pence's head at last week's vice presidential debate, or to undecided voter Ken Bone in 2016. As it turns out, Joli is a pro-Trump activist, who has gone above and beyond with her emphatic support for the president. In 2018, she even ran for the U.S. Congress herself on a platform that mostly cast her as a Trump loyalist.

Move Over Pence Fly, It’s Trump’s "Nodding Lady’s" Turn In The Spotlight https://t.co/RjxSDZzXXU pic.twitter.com/3550YtTWP5 — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) October 16, 2020

Joli did not stop at her visually distracting enthusiasm for Trump's words on Thursday, either. She later posted a video of herself with Trump at the town hall, where she told him: "We have your back! You see, you see you are the best."

Joking aside, some took issue with Joli's presence at the town hall, where NBC claimed that "undecided voters" had been chosen to fill the audience. Since Joli has clearly been an outspoken Trump supporter since 2016, many viewers questioned how seriously the network took this "undecided" claim, and whether they did any background checking at all on their audience.

Joli has made other posts, proclaiming herself Miami's "master of selfies," and she has spoken to reporters as well. However, much of social media still refers to her simply as "the nodding lady," with a hashtag to match. Here is a look at how both shallow and deep dives into Joli's support for the president have been received on social media.