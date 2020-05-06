Donald Trump Sparks Controversy After He Calls out Late Night Hosts

President Donald Trump stirred up social media following his tweet targeting late night hosts. In a tweet shared Tuesday afternoon just before his maskless visit to a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona, the president congratulated Greg Gutfield, the host of the The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News, at the expense of fellow late night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a one time Trump Hater who has come all the way home. His Ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko “last placer” Jimmy Kimmel. Greg built his show from scratch, and did a great job in doing so. @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

Trump did not provide much context to the scathing tweet, though it came just after The Hill published a story on May 2 titled, "Fox's Greg Gutfeld Show tops Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel in late-night ratings race." It also came as late-night shows continue to use Trump’s response to the pandemic as topics for discussion and jokes.

As Colbert, Fallon, and Kimmel all took to social media to respond, other Twitter users also joined the discussion. Within minutes of the tweet's posting, dozens of replies had rolled in, with the discussion continuing into Wednesday morning. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted.