Donald Trump Sparks Controversy After He Calls out Late Night Hosts
President Donald Trump stirred up social media following his tweet targeting late night hosts. In a tweet shared Tuesday afternoon just before his maskless visit to a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona, the president congratulated Greg Gutfield, the host of the The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News, at the expense of fellow late night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel.
Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a one time Trump Hater who has come all the way home. His Ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko “last placer” Jimmy Kimmel. Greg built his show from scratch, and did a great job in doing so. @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020
Trump did not provide much context to the scathing tweet, though it came just after The Hill published a story on May 2 titled, "Fox's Greg Gutfeld Show tops Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel in late-night ratings race." It also came as late-night shows continue to use Trump’s response to the pandemic as topics for discussion and jokes.
As Colbert, Fallon, and Kimmel all took to social media to respond, other Twitter users also joined the discussion. Within minutes of the tweet's posting, dozens of replies had rolled in, with the discussion continuing into Wednesday morning. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted.
DO YOU HAVE NOTHING BETTER TO DO?— Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 5, 2020
There are no words to properly describe how far you've fallen.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 5, 2020
May 5, 2020
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert are on during the week, all competing against one another, Greg Gutfeld’s show is on Saturdays, competing against nobody. pic.twitter.com/UEBX7xrCDP— Linnzeee (@Linnzyee) May 5, 2020
People are dying and you're talking about ratings.
People's lives matter. Your ratings don't.— JRehling (@JRehling) May 5, 2020
No, it’s totally normal and healthy to post emasculating tweets disguised as compliments about a cable news supporter during a deadly pandemic...— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 5, 2020
70,000 Americans dead
Trump talks about Jimmy Fallons ratings.— John (@DotDotDot_John) May 5, 2020
Good to see you're focused on the 1500 Americans that are dying DAILY from your coronavirus bungle 👍— Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) May 5, 2020
Yeah, it's not like there's nothing else for you to whine about. https://t.co/6ILIPUpH9J— 💙 Murder Hornet Woman 🌊 (@NastyBlueWoman2) May 5, 2020
ummm. what are you talking about?— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 5, 2020
Hi there, guy we pay to run the USA. We don't care about what you think about TV ratings. We're dying in the tens of thousands and going broke in a situation tailor-made for a federal fix. Get to work; we need tests.— Bridget R. (@🏠) (@shbridget) May 6, 2020
People are still dying, people are still applying for unemployment and you're talking about ratings? pic.twitter.com/6KnJxbKqXU— Margo (@Moogie4u) May 6, 2020
WOW! 70,000 dead. Millions infected. People hurting in every way. You choose to bash late night TV. Way to lead. #TrumpLiesAmericansDie— Donna Dugas (@dugas_donna) May 6, 2020
Or... you could send out a tweet empathizing with front-liners, truck drivers, grocery store workers and the thousands of American families whose lives are forever changed.— Fisher (@FisherTheMan) May 5, 2020