Donald Trump Calls out Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel

President Donald Trump isn't a fan of the media, and apparently isn't much for late night television hosts, either. In a tweet put out on Tuesday, Trump sent some praise to Greg Gutfield, the host of the The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News. In doing so, the president didn't mince words about some other talk show hosts.

"Wow! Congratulations to Greg Gutfeld, a one time Trump Hater who has come all the way home," Trump began his tweet. "His Ratings easily beat no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko “last placer” Jimmy Kimmel. Greg built his show from scratch, and did a great job in doing so." Since posting this, Fallon or Colbert have yet to show any reaction, though Kimmel seems to have made his response. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live posted a tweet about Trump about three hours after the initial post.

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

This isn't the first time Trump has sent a shot at one of the late night hosts. In 2016, Trump appeared on The Tonight Show for a segment during his presidential campaign. On it, Trump and Fallon engaged in a hilarious "hair segment" in which Fallon rubbed his hand through Trump's hair. Two years later, Trump brought the moment back up, criticizing Fallon for saying that he would have done the segment differently. ""@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous 'hair show' with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have 'humanized' me-he is taking heat," his tweet read. "He called & said 'monster ratings.' Be a man Jimmy!"

On The Late Show in the beginning of April, Colbert expressed his frustration with Trump over his handling of the press briefings, specifically how he would berate reporters during the process. "Trump doesn't understand that no one cares about these hissy fits any more. All of this drama no longer plays to the camera, sir, not even to your own supporters,” Colbert said, per Vanity Fair. “Because it doesn't matter who you voted for—everyone just wants to know the truth, 'cause that's how you stay alive. So grow up and do your damn job. We have to; you should too." Trump never responded to his commentary, however.