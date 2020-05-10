Donald Trump Fires off Simple Mother’s Day Message, But Twitter Is Still Sounding Off

On Sunday, President Donald Trump wished the United States a "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!" The president took to Twitter early in the morning with a spree of political tweets and retweets. Just after 8 a.m., however, he capped them off with a Mother's Day message to his followers.

Trump was up early on Sunday morning and active on Twitter. Starting around 7 a.m., he retweeted posts about his predecessor, President Barack Obama, and Obama's Vice President Joe Biden — the Democratic front-runner in the 2020 presidential election. Trump shared a number of conspiracy theories about the past administration, retweeting dubious claims on his official Twitter account. He then returned to the more urgent matter of the coronavirus pandemic, posting a handful of tweets about that before finishing with his Mother's Day well-wishes.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Many followers were left speechless as they caught up with the president's Twitter spree over breakfast. The posts covered a wide range of topics, jumping back and forth seemingly sporadically. Between two tweets about COVID-19, one reiterated his believe that the journalists who won Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of the Russian collusion allegations should return their awards.

Trump also tweeted some political endorsements on Sunday morning. He congratulated John Catanzara for being elected president of the Chicago Police Union, and he retweeted his own endorsement for California congressional candidate Mike Garcia from Saturday. By one count, the president made 53 tweets in total on Sunday morning before addressing Mother's Day.

As for the coronavirus pandemic, the president focused on the hopeful signs on Twitter this weekend. He did not make note of how social distancing will impact family gatherings on Sunday — let alone the thousands of families grieving for loved ones lost to the virus. Those that responded to his Mother's Day tweet did, however.

Outspoken critics of the president on Twitter remarked that he should be taking a more mournful tone in general considering that the U.S. has now lost over 80,000 people to the pandemic. Some got more personal, leaving comments on Trump's own family arrangement, including the three different wives he has had kids with over the years.

All in all, the response to Trump's Mother's Day message did not strike an overwhelmingly positive tone on Sunday morning. Here's a look at how Twitter is responding to Trump's Mother's Day tweet.