Donald Trump Seemingly Signs 'Blank' Papers in Official White House Released Photos From Hospital

As you've likely heard by now, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Military Medical Center after he was said to be experiencing "mild symptoms." To reassure his supporters that he is doing alright as he battles the illness, the White House posted two photos of Trump at work while at Walter Reed by signing various documents. Although, social media users were quick to notice that the papers that were seen in the photos appeared to have been blank.

In the first photo, Trump can be seen working in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, signing something on a piece of paper. The White House posted another photo of Trump supposedly signing something while working in the conference center at the facility. But, in both photos that they posted, there did not appear to be anything written on the papers. Instead, in the first snap, it appears as though the president is simply signing his name on a blank piece of paper.

WH press secretary sent out email of pics of Trump working at Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/q72ncwK3fA — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) October 4, 2020

Is he just signing his name on a blank sheet of paper? pic.twitter.com/jv33ujPW33 — Joseph Trevithick (@FranticGoat) October 4, 2020

Trump originally took to Twitter early Friday morning to share that both he and Melania tested positive for COVID-19. The news came shortly Hope Hicks, one of the top aides to the president, tested positive for the illness. Since the Trumps' positive diagnoses, several others in the president's circle have received a positive diagnosis, as well. In addition to Trump, Melania, and Hicks, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president's personal assistant Nicholas Luna, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Ron Johnson, and former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie have all tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been conflicting reports about the president's health since he was admitted to the medical facility. On Saturday, his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, did release a statement in which he noted that the next few days are critical for the president's well-being. He said, "The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."