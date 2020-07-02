Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying Face Masks Make Him Look Like the Lone Ranger
Despite the fact that health officials have encouraged American citizens to wear a mask while out in public, President Donald Trump frequently appears without one. But, during a recent interview with Fox Business, he seemingly changed his tune on wearing a mask by saying that he thinks that he "looked OK" with one and that he resembled the "Lone Ranger." Of course, since the Lone Ranger wears a face-covering over his eye area, many were confused about Trump's remarks and said as much on Twitter.
During his interview with Fox Business, the president claimed that he was "all for masks" and brought up the single time that he was pictured wearing one, as The Daily Beast noted. He continued to say that he thought that he looked like the Lone Ranger, despite the fact that the famed character does not wear a face mask over his mouth as one is supposed to do amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He also went on to share that he believes that the coronavirus will simply "disappear" eventually. Trump said, “And I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point, that it’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.” It should be noted that the coronavirus pandemic remains a grave problem for the United States, as several states have even seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.
In light of his comments, many took to Twitter in order to comment on the president's comparison to the Lone Ranger. Naturally, they didn't hold back their thoughts about the president's interesting connection.
Doing It All Wrong
If you "looked like the Lone Ranger", you had it on wrong. https://t.co/aNg1YOIJ1D— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) July 1, 2020
Uncanny Resemblance
Trump: I looked like the Lone Ranger.
This is the Lone Ranger.
This is Trump.
See the resemblance? pic.twitter.com/6zhS83p4L2— JRehling (@JRehling) July 1, 2020
Um?
Ummmm. If you are wearing a mask and look like the Lone Ranger you can’t see and your wearing it wrong. See you don’t wear one or you’d know that https://t.co/HE8lWGv6JG pic.twitter.com/WhT8MbjCmc— Btsy7 (@btsy7) July 1, 2020
Not Exactly Like The Lone Ranger
Trump said that when he wore a Coronavirus mask, he looked like the Lone Ranger.
The Lone Ranger wore a hat and a mask around his eyes.
Trump is pathologically incapable of being correct. pic.twitter.com/hzrlXC0IvX— JRehling (@JRehling) July 1, 2020
Confused
Trump just said he looks good in a mask and thinks he looks like the Lone Ranger.🤔 does he know the mask goes over his mouth?— ✊🏼🌊🇺🇸TRUMP IS A TRAITOR 🇺🇸✊🏼🌊 (@SusieTipton1) July 1, 2020
Weighing In
trump said he wore a mask and he liked it, thought that he looked like The Lone Ranger.
1. He doesn't know who the Lone Ranger was— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 2, 2020
2. He was wearing a mask over his eyes
3. He was lying about it ALTOGETHER
4. Confused himself with Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/bSTWEitsIv
Missed The Mark
Can't even get that right. https://t.co/nmWIOsQmr0 pic.twitter.com/5oAWnvD0LB— M.J. Mouton (@MJ_Mouton) July 2, 2020