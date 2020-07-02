Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying Face Masks Make Him Look Like the Lone Ranger

Despite the fact that health officials have encouraged American citizens to wear a mask while out in public, President Donald Trump frequently appears without one. But, during a recent interview with Fox Business, he seemingly changed his tune on wearing a mask by saying that he thinks that he "looked OK" with one and that he resembled the "Lone Ranger." Of course, since the Lone Ranger wears a face-covering over his eye area, many were confused about Trump's remarks and said as much on Twitter.

During his interview with Fox Business, the president claimed that he was "all for masks" and brought up the single time that he was pictured wearing one, as The Daily Beast noted. He continued to say that he thought that he looked like the Lone Ranger, despite the fact that the famed character does not wear a face mask over his mouth as one is supposed to do amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He also went on to share that he believes that the coronavirus will simply "disappear" eventually. Trump said, “And I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point, that it’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.” It should be noted that the coronavirus pandemic remains a grave problem for the United States, as several states have even seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In light of his comments, many took to Twitter in order to comment on the president's comparison to the Lone Ranger. Naturally, they didn't hold back their thoughts about the president's interesting connection.