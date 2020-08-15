Watch Donald Trump Respond to Reporter's Blunt Line of Questioning: 'Do You Regret All the Lying?'

✖

After waiting nearly five years to ask Donald Trump a question that many have been hoping to inquire about, a White House correspondent got his wish Thursday afternoon. But the blunt question delivered by S.V. Dáte was not met with the kind of response the HuffPo reporter might have expected. In fact, it was met with no answer at all.

Speaking in front of his fellow reporters during a White House press conference, Dáte was called on after Trump spoke about the coronavirus and Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden. "Mr. President, after three-and-a-half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?" Dáte asked, to which Trump, seemingly baffled asks, "All the what?"

Dáte carried on calmly, repeating himself: "All the lying. All the dishonesties." Perplexed, as it is a question no other reporter has ever asked Trump, the former reality TV star turned president follows up by asking, "That who has done?" The HuffPo reporter simply emphasizes, "You have done," further adding "tens of thousands of them."

Wow. A reporter (I'm not sure who he is) asks Trump, "after three and a half years, do you regret all the lying you've done to the American people?" Trump quickly moves on to the next question. pic.twitter.com/DHn3UvXHnN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

Pausing briefly before moving on, Trump ignored the inquiry and looked to another reporter to ask him a question. Following the exchange during the press conference, the reporter took to Twitter saying he had been waiting "five years" to ask that question. Speaking to The Guardian of his abrupt line of questioning shortly after, Dáte reveals he only asked the question because it was his first chance and one he would not miss out on.

"I don't know why he called on me, because I've tried to ask him before [in March] and he's cut me off mid-question," he said. "Maybe he didn't recognize me this time. You know, he has this group of folks that he normally asks questions of." He goes on to share that with his turn coming up in the press pool, he "always thought" if the president were to call on him, it would be the "one thing that is really central to his presidency" — the lies and multiple fabrications carried out. Dáte adds how his lying is the "singular piece of his presidency that will be remembered in 10 years."

The response on social media following the ask was commended by a number of reporters and Americans who have witnessed and acknowledged the multiple fabrications behind Trump's claims through verifiable fact-checking and cross-referencing. This past summer, the Washington Post also reported Trump has told more than 20,000 "false or misleading claims" over the course of his presidency. Saturday morning, the president continued his false claims by perpetuating how the 2020 election will be "fraudulent" due to the Democrats amid the USPS controversy. He has been further suggesting mail-in fraud is prominent in the U.S.

In verified reporting via numerous esteemed news outlets, studies have concluded cases of mail-in voter fraud are insignificant, with CNN stating while "rare instances of voter fraud from mail-in ballots do occur, it is nowhere near a widespread problem in the US election system," further establishing how mail ballot fraud is "exceedingly rare."