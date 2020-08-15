Donald Trump Says 2020 Election Will be a 'Fraudulent Mess' Amid USPS Controversy and Americans Sound Off
In light of the Trump administration taking some very radical steps to make its mark on the US Postal Service ahead of November 2020 elections, Donald Trump spent an early part of his Saturday morning retweeting and tweeting narratives that promote the baseless and untrue theory that mail-in voting is subjected to expansive fraud. Embedded within his unfounded claims was a statement alongside a story about voting fraud in Paterson, New Jersey, propounding the Democrats "know the 2020 election will be a fraudulent mess," further suggesting because of the alleged fraud, they "will maybe never know who won!"
The Democrats know the 2020 Election will be a fraudulent mess. Will maybe never know who won! https://t.co/tEWKJ5NcUj— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020
The unfounded claims are surfacing amid Trump's relentless attack on the vote-by-mail elections, with the US Postal Service halting collection of its boxes off streets in Western states, limiting some voters' ability to send back mail-in ballots. Additionally, several news outlets have since reported the USPS has started reducing post office operating hours across several American states, along with its letter collection boxes.
In verified reporting via numerous esteemed news outlets, studies have concluded cases of mail-in voter fraud are insignificant. CNN proclaims while "rare instances of voter fraud from mail-in ballots do occur, it is nowhere near a widespread problem in the US election system," further establishing how mail ballot fraud is "exceedingly rare" because "states have systems and processes in place to prevent forgery, theft and voter fraud" that apply to both absentee ballots and mail-in ballots for in-state voters.
Additionally, the Washington Post has only found 372 cases of double voting or voting on behalf of a dead person in its analysis of 14.6 million votes cast across three U.S. states. The Hill puts the "fraud" myth to bed after it found 143 cases of criminal convictions involving absentee ballots over the course of 20 years. Those figures total only 0.00006% of the votes cast during that period.
With regards to the Paterson case Trump mentioned Saturday morning, officials tell the Washington Post such problems highlighted by the former reality TV star turned POTUS is not indicative of widespread fraud in the region and always revealed by election officials in a prompt manner. Scroll through to see how Americans across social media are reacting to the false allegations raised by Trump.
Twitter needs to remove this tweet immediately. Trump is legitimately undermining our elections. Come on @TwitterSupport— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 15, 2020
Thousands of my followers say: DROP BOX or HAND DELIVER your ballot. SAFE IS HAND DELIVERED
Hand deliver ballot to your board of elections or stand on line.
You don't have to mail it.
Drop box or wait in line.
SECURE is hand delivered— Vince Dumond- Mask it OR Casket. (@DumondVince) August 15, 2020
Spread the word
Trump is rounding up mailboxes to stop people from voting.— Paul the other one, it's got bells (@paulcshipley) August 15, 2020
This is America, not some third world dictatorship.
Trump intends to take us there.
pic.twitter.com/PX5jEDtsOA
Congress, you see this clown is trying to set the stage to stay in the White House after he loses. Why are you allowing him to meddle in the election? You’re responsible when he refuses to leave office— he couldn’t be any more blatant in letting you know what he intends to do— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 15, 2020
It's absolutely INCOMPREHENSIBLE! That any sane NORMAL PERSON! Believes! any of your blatant incoherent EVIL BULLSHIT! You delusional treasonous pathological liar FUCKING MORON conman rancid fishlips incompetent corrupt IMPEACHED ASSHOLE! Shame on the REPUBLICANS! #JailTimeSoon pic.twitter.com/sC45Bxk4vU— Frank D'Angelo (@FrankDangelo23) August 15, 2020
The entire world knows you are a fraudulent mess, you mewling, mendacious, murderous madman. pic.twitter.com/lgwx91k767— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) August 15, 2020
No. He's prepping the denial and preempting a statement he's going to release after November 3rd, stating,— Penny (@NewPennyBrown) August 15, 2020
"This election was fixed! If it wasn't for the 'do nothing Democrats' doing something to fix the mail-in ballots, I would have won! It's not fair!😭"
We’ll automatically know who won, because we know you’re going to lose.
Stop meddling in the election, you low life, degenerate, racist, son of a klansman. https://t.co/2PqWbRx4xG— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 15, 2020
#LockThemUp pic.twitter.com/3wiWxk4p4G— ~~ DONNA ~~ (@Dcl_60) August 15, 2020
So you create the perfect environment for voter fraud and voter suppression and then blame someone else? Are you for real? Did you hire Joseph Goebbels to handle your social media or are you just this corrupt?— 👔Dan Whitfield For US Senate 2020 | Arkansas (@DanWhitCongress) August 15, 2020
Interpretation: “I’m going to lose in a landslide.“— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 15, 2020
Never thought I see a POTUS undermining the electoral process. pic.twitter.com/OzAHpj0uJW— TinyFingeredFührer #VoteyMcVoteface (@TinyFingerTrump) August 15, 2020
Dude you are losing your ability to walk away from this. Be very careful. This isn’t a casino.— Uncle Jeff, Mail-in Voter and Own SATs Taker (@Undershafted) August 15, 2020
We will all know who won this election.The only way u can win is to continually fight against fair https://t.co/BpO4ETh0wY are right this will be the most fraudulent election in American history but the rigging is being done by you.— Keeblr Elf Destroyer (@KeeblrD) August 15, 2020