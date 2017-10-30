A Photo of Donald Trump Growing out of Putin’s Stomach Is Going Viral

The internet is freaking out over this new Halloween costume that shows a person dressed up as Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a Donald Trump creature growing out of the stomach.

The costume is complete with full face makeup and prosthetics assembled to create a striking resemblance to Putin. However, the most noticeable and disturbing aspect of the getup is the mini-Trump figure that appears to be growing out of the skin.

The Instagram user, @wrightstuffdesign, explained in the caption that the costume creation was "inspired by Kuato from Total Recall."

After posting, a number of other users flooded the comments section to share their reaction to the costume.

"Love! Best thing I've seen all year!!" the person wrote.

"Now that's one hell of a Halloween costume!" another commented.

The social media user also uploaded a follow-up picture to give a closer look at the stomach. The snap shows the extreme detail that the makeup artist went into to bring the haunting costume to life.

