Donald Trump Promises to Cure AIDS, Cancer at Campaign Rally in Cincinnati

President Donald Trump recently promised to cure AIDS and cancer, while delivering a speech a at campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, raising eyebrows of many Americans and those around the world.

“We will be ending the AIDS epidemic shortly in America and curing childhood cancer very shortly,” Trump told the crowd. He later ended his speech by saying, “With your vote in 2020 we will keep America great. Thank you.” Many have been taking to social media to comment on Trump’s statement, with one person tweeting, “Trump offhandedly mentions he’s ending the AIDS epidemic in the US as well as curing childhood cancer which… tell me more.”

Another user quipped, “[Laughing my a— off] do we remember when this a plotline in the west wing? bartlet gets censured, says he wants to cure cancer in his [State of the Union] and then goes ‘oops yeah we can’t do that.’ “

“Which childhood cancer?” some one else asked.

Trump just promised to cure cancer. Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/K8lKOI2WoD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2019

“I don’t like putting videos of Trump out there. But we need to know that we’re dealing with an utterly pathological liar,” another user said while sharing the video clip.

“I’m just thinking of my dear friends who have lost their kids to cancer and of my cousin who died of AIDS. And trump just makes it out as if he just breezes in and fixes it all. He disgusts me more and more each day. I didn’t think it was possible to loathe someone this much,” a fifth user wrote.

Tonight Trump PROMISED to cure childhood cancer in 2 weeks! 2! It’s a noble sentiment but I’m sorry it just doesn’t seem like enough time. Even if he stays up all night EVERY night doing experiments he’s not going to make it ESPECIALLY when you factor in that he’s an idiot. https://t.co/cGCFhqTlgU — God (@thegoodgodabove) August 2, 2019

While Trump’s comments seemed to have rubbed many the wrong way, one person pointed out that he is not the only political leader to have promised to cure cancer.

“Why are politicians all promising to cure cancer all of the sudden? Joe Biden did, and now Trump,” the individual stated. “Are they just hoping medical science will just so happen to cure it in their potential terms so they can take credit? Or do they know something we don’t?”

This guy just said that he’s about to end the AIDS epidemic in the USA… AND that he’s about to end childhood cancer. Yes, he’s curing childhood cancer… adult cancer still being worked on. #idiot #trump pic.twitter.com/sGAFJKq10G — Rodrigo Bravo (@mrbravo365) August 2, 2019

According to the CDC, “an estimated 940,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2017.” Furthermore, Cure Search reports that “12% of children diagnosed with cancer do not survive.”