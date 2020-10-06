Donald Trump's Perceived Gasping Upon White House Arrival Causes Concern

President Donald Trump was released from Walter Reed medical center on Monday evening, three days after revealing that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. Upon his arrival back to the White House, Trump was seen removing his mask shortly after getting back on property and also drew some reactions for the way he appeared to breathe as many viewers suggested he was appearing to gasp for air.

Trump has been adamant that he has been able to fight through the coronavirus. Earlier in the day, downplaying the virus by tweeting, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” He shared a video a few hours after returning thanking the doctors at the facility for their treatment of him, noting that he learned a lot about the virus in the process. “You’re going to beat it, we have the best medical equipment… I went, I didn’t feel so good and two days ago I could’ve left, I felt great, better than I have 20 years ago.”

Despite what he is claiming, onlookers still don’t feel that Trump’s rapid recovery lines up with what many have said about how COVID-19 attacks the body. While Trump is no longer at Walter Reed, he will continue to be monitored 24/7 by doctors on site.