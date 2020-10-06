Donald Trump's Perceived Gasping Upon White House Arrival Causes Concern
President Donald Trump was released from Walter Reed medical center on Monday evening, three days after revealing that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. Upon his arrival back to the White House, Trump was seen removing his mask shortly after getting back on property and also drew some reactions for the way he appeared to breathe as many viewers suggested he was appearing to gasp for air.
Trump has been adamant that he has been able to fight through the coronavirus. Earlier in the day, downplaying the virus by tweeting, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” He shared a video a few hours after returning thanking the doctors at the facility for their treatment of him, noting that he learned a lot about the virus in the process. “You’re going to beat it, we have the best medical equipment… I went, I didn’t feel so good and two days ago I could’ve left, I felt great, better than I have 20 years ago.”
Despite what he is claiming, onlookers still don’t feel that Trump’s rapid recovery lines up with what many have said about how COVID-19 attacks the body. While Trump is no longer at Walter Reed, he will continue to be monitored 24/7 by doctors on site.
Trump looks like he is gasping for air pic.twitter.com/4k2v4Jxlir— Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020
Trump is visibly gasping for air and swallowing coughs, but we shouldn't be afraid of COVID...🤦🏾— We are not a group. (@PhenomenallyME3) October 6, 2020
Somebody tell Trump people know what gasping for air looks like ...— Follow Trailblazing Original Digital DryerBuzz.com (@DryerBuzz) October 6, 2020
The President doesn’t look well pic.twitter.com/lEYeHrEKMz— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 5, 2020
So, I've had severe asthma all my life, and after seeing the video of Trump gasping for air back at the White House, I can easily say he's much worse than they're saying. He looked uncomfortable and in pain as he tried to breathe; something I'm way too familiar with.— 🎄🎅VK Priime🎅🎄 (@lPriime) October 6, 2020
Watching Maddow, she just showed the clip of Trump when he climbed the W H stairs. He really was visibly gasping trying to breath. I loathe the sob but it was still painful to watch. Then I think about all those he has put at risk...— Julia Adair (@JuliaAdair) October 6, 2020
Idc what anyone is talking about, I know a sick old man when I see one, and Trump is sick! He needs to return to the hospital and let the drs take care of him...— Venus Devereaux (@Upp3r_3chelon) October 6, 2020