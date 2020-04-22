Donald Trump Orders US Navy to 'Shoot Down' Iranian Gunboats and Twitter Has a Field Day
President Donald Trump sparked a firestorm of reactions on Wednesday after he announced in a tweet that he has instructed the U.S. Navy to "shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats" that "harass" U.S. ships. Politico reports that the president’s tweet comes amid rising tensions Washington and Tehran and just a week after the Navy said that 11Iranian vessels had conducted "dangerous and harassing" approaches of U.S. ships in the international waters.
I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020
While the president’s tweet drew a strong response from the Iranian armed forces, with a spokesman suggesting that "Americans should put all their efforts toward saving those members of their forces who are infected with coronavirus," social media had a field day. Despite the threat of continued rising tensions, many couldn't help but point out the subtle suggestion in the tweet that Iranian ships fly rather than traverse through water. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to the president’s word choice.
Damn..The Iranians have really stepped up their game.. pic.twitter.com/1wpQVCHUCh— Tmac13 (@therealtmac13) April 22, 2020
Unless the Iranians have some kind of hovercraft or ekranoplane? https://t.co/70MyQHKvq3— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 22, 2020
These cunning Iranians... pic.twitter.com/yw6puJdraQ— Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) April 22, 2020
Yes . Thats right.— Arman (@CaptArmanM) April 22, 2020
Shooting down a boat... pic.twitter.com/GXQ05bfc9Z
The Iranians must be far more advanced than we suspected....flying gunboats....scary https://t.co/gO8mWZBIhF— Rab Dickson (@RabDickson4) April 22, 2020
What Trump is thinking the Iranians have when he says "shoot down" boats...😂 https://t.co/K03wIYhAUk pic.twitter.com/pbXHyN77d0— Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) April 22, 2020
Blimey, the Iranians have flying boats!— Carole-Anne Collins (@MsCCollins1) April 22, 2020
They're even more sneaky than we thought...
😁 https://t.co/0EwAYWCkeI
I don’t believe one shoots down boats... unless the Iranians have flying boats and in that case fuck me right?— @Rangers 2 pts back 0 GIH (@scvball) April 22, 2020
Well, if the Iranian gunboats at sea really are flying, we probably do have bigger problems than we currently know.— M (@mikeytime414) April 22, 2020
Iranians testing their gun boats over Tehran. pic.twitter.com/UOohfcJRWT— Թεαηմϯ (@AngryPeanut4) April 22, 2020
Have Iranians acquired some sort of alien technology that only Trump knows about where you now have to shoot down their flying boats?? 🤔 https://t.co/T0he4vcFht— Impeached King Trump (@realTrumpClone) April 22, 2020
Pesky Iranians and their flying boats.— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 22, 2020
Pretty upset to just find out the #Iranians are way ahead of us in flying boat technology, we need to close the #flyingboat gap now.— Richard Henry Dana (@RHenryDana) April 22, 2020
I’m just impressed that the Iranians apparently have flying boat technology in active use to be shot down in the first place.— Mootly Obviate (@MootlyObviate) April 22, 2020