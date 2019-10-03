Donald Trump Reveals Bizarre Nickelback Video About Joe Biden

Donald Trump spent much of Wednesday on the attack, lashing out against the Democrats and anyone involved with the impeachment inquiry and the investigation into his phone call with Ukraine’s President.

His tweet storm started in the morning as he went after Congressman Adam Schiff and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. But he may have saved his most wild tweet for the evening, when he shared an edited clip of Nickelback’s 2005 hit “Photograph.”

In the video, there is a soundbite of Joe Biden saying he never talked to his son, Hunter, about his business dealings in Ukraine. Then it cuts to a clip from the band’s music video with a photo of both Bidens with a Ukrainian gas executive on a golf course.

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Hours earlier, Trump used an expletive in a tweet describing the investigation. “The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLS—, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

The President followed that up with a press conference during which he said, “Nancy Pelosi and shifty Schiff, who should resign in disgrace, and Jerry Nadler and all of them, it’s a disgrace what’s going on. They’ve been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected. I’ve been going through this for three years.”

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris called on Twitter to suspend Trump’s account.

The House Democrats officially opened an impeachment inquiry on July 24th after a whistleblower’s complaint brought to light a call with the Ukrainian president in which Trump asked for “a favor.” That favor involved investigating Biden’s son, Hunter.