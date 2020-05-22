Donald Trump Threatening to Override Governors and Open 'Essential' Churches Sparks Many to Dust off the Constitution
Some recent remarks from President Donald Trump have caused quite the stir online after he threatened to "override" state governors on Friday. His comments had more than a few people pointing to the 10th amendment, which specifically delegates powers to the states.
"Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics essential, but have left out churches and houses of worship. It's not right," Trump said, according to CNN, adding that he's "correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential." He also stated that he was calling on governors across the U.S. to "allow churches and places of worship to open right now," against the advice of numerous health officials. "The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now — this weekend," he continued. "If they don't do it, I will override the governors."
The 10th amendment states that "powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people." The amendment, like the rest of the Bill of Rights, was ratified on December 15, 1791 as a means to limit centralized, federal power. Quite a few people on Twitter were quick to point out the same facts, albeit a little more elaborately.
To be clear, Trump can't do shit to force churches/temples/mosques to open. Little thing called the 10th Amendment— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) May 22, 2020
Pres Trump says he will "override the governors" if they don't follow new CDC guidance and open places of worship this weekend.
Context: The 10th Amendment of the Constitution says powers not delegated to federal government are reserved to the states. https://t.co/CmTrFY4HVB— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 22, 2020
The ballon of hot air (@realDonaldTrump) doesn't know how to read. ... or have the brain capacity to get to the 10th Amendment in our constitution.#readabook pic.twitter.com/5TBsLDR4Mz— Michael Lastre (@M_Last0ftheTray) May 22, 2020
“I will override the governors.“ And then he just walks away.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 22, 2020
The 10th Amendment prohibits trump from overriding Governors' decisions on opening churches.
POINTS to the Founding Fathers.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 22, 2020
Referencing "liquor stores and abortion clinics" Trump declares churches and houses of worship as "essential businesses" and must open "right now." He then notes if the governors don't agree “I will override the governors." The 10th Amendment is not a suggestion.— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) May 22, 2020
Per the recent Press Conference, Trump says places of worship are "essential" and must immediately open and he says he'll override governors if they resist. If he tries to reverse the police power of governors during an emergency, it will categorically violate the 10th Amendment.— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 22, 2020
Once again, someone needs to explain the 10th Amendment to the "president."— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) May 22, 2020
Republicans who care about the Supreme Court consider Justice Antonin Scalia's term their greatest achievement.
He more to strengthen the 10th Amendment more than anyone else.
Now, the 10th Amendment is a bar to Trump's plan to reopen churches against state public health orders— Grant Stern (@grantstern) May 22, 2020
Churches are like masks for Trump: they are essential for other people...— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 22, 2020
Trump is now demanding that governors allow churches to re-open this weekend, and he’s threatening to overrule any governors who refuse — even though he doesn’t have the authority to do so.— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) May 22, 2020
Trump's call for churches to open has nothing to do with opening churches.
The goal is to create conflict between Evangelicals (his base) and governors acting to keep people safe.
Getting his base to believe they are oppressed is his election strategy.— Bill Prady (@billprady) May 22, 2020