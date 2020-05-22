Donald Trump Threatening to Override Governors and Open 'Essential' Churches Sparks Many to Dust off the Constitution

Some recent remarks from President Donald Trump have caused quite the stir online after he threatened to "override" state governors on Friday. His comments had more than a few people pointing to the 10th amendment, which specifically delegates powers to the states.

"Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics essential, but have left out churches and houses of worship. It's not right," Trump said, according to CNN, adding that he's "correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential." He also stated that he was calling on governors across the U.S. to "allow churches and places of worship to open right now," against the advice of numerous health officials. "The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now — this weekend," he continued. "If they don't do it, I will override the governors."

The 10th amendment states that "powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people." The amendment, like the rest of the Bill of Rights, was ratified on December 15, 1791 as a means to limit centralized, federal power. Quite a few people on Twitter were quick to point out the same facts, albeit a little more elaborately.