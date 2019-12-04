Donald Trump and Melania Get Shrugged off at Buckingham Palace by the Queen’s Daughter Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth II did not appear too happy with her daughter, Princess Anne, after Anne did not greet President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their visit to Buckingham Palace. The president and his wife paid a visit to the Royal Family after the first day of the NATO summit in London on Wednesday, where he was warmly received by the queen, her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla.

The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single shit is the mood we all need to take into today pic.twitter.com/W5cCFlq2Ui — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 4, 2019

After a brief chat, the 93-year-old queen caught Anne, 69, standing awkwardly in a door frame nearby, having missed the official greeting line. She appeared to cast a side-eye glance at her daughter, somewhat scolding her, when Anne simply shrugs her shoulders and tries to laugh off the awkward encounter.

The moment started gaining steam online and quickly went viral, with many people laughing at “sassy” Anne.

“The shade is reeaaaal,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I want them to lead the cast of Golden Girls remake, so marvelous,” someone else said.

I want them to lead the cast of Golden Girls remake, so marvellous. pic.twitter.com/5ixpo1t1hn — Christopher Lauer (@Schmidtlepp) December 4, 2019

Princess Anne watching the Trump handshake pic.twitter.com/rhFv6ETfvG — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 4, 2019

Others pointed out that the reaction would not be so forgiving if it came from Meghan Markle, writing, “Oh but Meghan would have been crucified for doing that.”

Later on at the Buckingham Palace reception, another video made headlines when Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, French president Emmanuel Macron, and British prime minister Boris Johnson appeared to gossip about Trump. In the clip, Johnson can be seen asking Macron, “Is that why you were late?” Trudeau then chimes in, “He was late because he [Trump] takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

Macron inaudibly replies to Trudeau, with Trudeau saying, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

The leaders appeared to be referencing how Trump turned brief photo opportunities into a press conference spanning over two hours earlier that day. Princess Anne appeared to be present during that conversation; although her face is obscured from view, her distinctive hairstyle peeks out from Trudeau’s left side.

After the video made headlines, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” during an appearance with German chancellor Angela Markel. “And honestly, with Trudeau he’s a nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact he’s not paying 2 percent [in NATO funding] and I guess he’s not happy about it,” Trump added.

